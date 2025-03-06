Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • China’s Defense Budget Surpasses $245 Billion, Dominates India’s Defense Budget

China’s Defense Budget Surpasses $245 Billion, Dominates India’s Defense Budget

China has announced a 7.2% increase in its annual defense budget, bringing the total to over $245 billion. This hike comes as part of China’s ongoing efforts to enhance its military capabilities.

China’s Defense Budget Surpasses $245 Billion, Dominates India’s Defense Budget

China's Defense Industry


China has announced a 7.2% increase in its annual defense budget, bringing the total to over $245 billion. This hike comes as part of China’s ongoing efforts to enhance its military capabilities across land, air, sea, nuclear, space, and cyber domains.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

China’s Military Spending: Larger Than Reported

Experts estimate that China’s real defense expenditure is much more than the announced budget, at least 40-50% more as funds are kept under other heads.

Even with the announced budget, China’s defense expenditure is over three times that of India’s ($79 billion). This makes China the world’s second-largest defense spender after the United States, whose defense budget is over $900 billion.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Strategic Modernization Of PLA

The higher expenditure is in favor of China’s ambitious modernization plan for its 2-million-strong People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

The modernization is intended to counter the US worldwide and deter third-party intervention in Taiwan. And to establish China’s supremacy in territorial disputes in the South and East China Seas and along its 3,488-km Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India.

Even after a disengagement in eastern Ladakh, the deployment of PLA troops along the LAC continues unabated.

India’s Defense Expenditure And Modernization Challenges

India’s defense expenditure stands at 1.9% of its GDP, much less than the 2.5% needed for effective deterrence against China and Pakistan. India’s military is grappling with huge operating gaps, such as the shortage of fighters, submarines, and advanced air defense.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is hardly managing with only 30 fighter squadrons, significantly below the needed 42.5.

China is also quickly increasing its nuclear stockpile, with more than 600 active warheads. Moreover, China has the world’s largest navy, with more than 370 warships and submarines.

It is assisting Pakistan in the development of its navy, further enhancing its naval power.

ALSO READ: Freed Israeli Hostages Meets US President Donald Trump: ‘You Have Been Sent By God’

Filed under

China Defense Budget India Defense Budget

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Woman Can’t Claim Rape After Being In Live-In For 16 Years: Supreme Court

Woman Can’t Claim Rape After Being In Live-In For 16 Years: Supreme Court

Mohammed Shami Faces Backlash For ‘Not Keeping Roza’ During Champions Trophy 2025; Internet Says ‘What Kind Of Muslim You Are’

Mohammed Shami Faces Backlash For ‘Not Keeping Roza’ During Champions Trophy 2025; Internet Says ‘What...

‘Worse Than a Tariff’: Jack Daniel’s Makers CLaim Canada Is Boycotting U.S. Liquor

‘Worse Than a Tariff’: Jack Daniel’s Makers CLaim Canada Is Boycotting U.S. Liquor

US President Trump Administration Dismisses Arab Leaders’ Gaza Reconstruction Proposal

US President Trump Administration Dismisses Arab Leaders’ Gaza Reconstruction Proposal

Khalistani Terrorist Arrested In UP-Punjab STF Joint Operation With Alleged Links To ISI

Khalistani Terrorist Arrested In UP-Punjab STF Joint Operation With Alleged Links To ISI

Entertainment

‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’: Is Sourav Ganguly Appearing In Cameo Role?

‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’: Is Sourav Ganguly Appearing In Cameo Role?

This Is How Robert Downey Jr Taking His Avengers: Doomsday Role To Next Level: Russo Brothers Give A Massive Update

This Is How Robert Downey Jr Taking His Avengers: Doomsday Role To Next Level: Russo

How Much Did Ranya Rao Earn For Each Dubai Trip By Allegedly Smuggling Gold?

How Much Did Ranya Rao Earn For Each Dubai Trip By Allegedly Smuggling Gold?

Is Kiara Advani Stepping Down From Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ Due To Pregnancy?

Is Kiara Advani Stepping Down From Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ Due To Pregnancy?

Who Is Ranya Rao’s Father? IPS Officer And Actress’ Stepfather Distances Himself From Gold Smuggling Incident

Who Is Ranya Rao’s Father? IPS Officer And Actress’ Stepfather Distances Himself From Gold Smuggling

Lifestyle

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget