Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

China’s Economic Stimulus, New Spending Initiatives

China is set to issue special bonds aimed at revitalizing its struggling economy, marking a significant initiative to support banks, boost the property market, and ease local government debt. This effort represents one of the most substantial economic support packages the country has implemented in years. The issuance of these special bonds is part of […]

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
China’s Economic Stimulus, New Spending Initiatives

China is set to issue special bonds aimed at revitalizing its struggling economy, marking a significant initiative to support banks, boost the property market, and ease local government debt. This effort represents one of the most substantial economic support packages the country has implemented in years.

The issuance of these special bonds is part of a broader strategy by Beijing to tackle the ongoing crisis in the property sector and persistently low consumer spending, both of which have hindered the world’s second-largest economy.

These special bonds are designed to enhance capital availability for banks, encouraging them to increase lending and, in turn, stimulate sluggish consumer demand. Additionally, local governments will be allowed to borrow more funds to purchase unused land, which is expected to help revitalize the struggling property market.

MUST READ: No Food Has Entered Northern Gaza Since The Start Of October

While specific figures related to the special bonds were not disclosed during a press conference led by Finance Minister Lan Fo’an, he indicated that there is still room for the country to “issue debts and increase the deficit” to support these initiatives.

Officials are working hard to reverse the economic slowdown and meet a growth target of 5% for the year. This target, while attractive compared to many Western nations, is a far cry from the double-digit growth rates that characterized China’s economy in the past.

Lan highlighted that Beijing is “accelerating the use of additional treasury bonds” and will also issue ultra-long-term special treasury bonds. He mentioned that in the upcoming three months, around 2.3 trillion yuan in special bond funds could be allocated for various projects.

The government also plans to issue bonds specifically to support large state-owned commercial banks, although the exact amounts remain unspecified. Authorities are urging these banks to increase lending and reduce mortgage rates, which would provide consumers with more financial flexibility.

The special bonds will help strengthen banks’ capital positions, allowing them to lend more effectively. Additionally, local governments will receive special bonds that enable them to acquire unused and idle land for development, helping to alleviate financial pressures on both local authorities and real estate companies.

Furthermore, Beijing is encouraging the purchase of existing commercial properties to be converted into affordable housing, aiming to further support the housing market.

ALSO READ: U.S. Justice Department Accuses Virginia Of Breaking Federal Voter Laws

Filed under

China economy economic stimulus growth measures spending initiatives
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Trump Calls for Death Penalty for Migrants in Violent Crimes During Fiery Rally

Trump Calls for Death Penalty for Migrants in Violent Crimes During Fiery Rally

PM Modi To Attend Nayab Singh Saini’s Sworn In Ceremony As Haryana CM on Oct 17

PM Modi To Attend Nayab Singh Saini’s Sworn In Ceremony As Haryana CM on Oct...

Registration Process For CIDCO Lottery 2024

Registration Process For CIDCO Lottery 2024

Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Border Infrastructure Projects

Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Border Infrastructure Projects

Ajay Jadeja Named Next Jamsaheb of Nawanagar (Jamnagar)

Ajay Jadeja Named Next Jamsaheb of Nawanagar (Jamnagar)

Entertainment

Vanvaas: Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Announces New Film On Dussehra

Vanvaas: Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Announces New Film On Dussehra

Actor And Stunt Double Toni Vaz Dies At 101

Actor And Stunt Double Toni Vaz Dies At 101

Re-Release Of Anime Film ‘Ramayana The Legend of Prince Rama’ Postponed

Re-Release Of Anime Film ‘Ramayana The Legend of Prince Rama’ Postponed

‘Jigra’ Box Office Report Day 1: Alia Bhatt’s Film Makes A Decent Impact

‘Jigra’ Box Office Report Day 1: Alia Bhatt’s Film Makes A Decent Impact

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Report Day 2: Rajinikanth’s Film Works Its Magic

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Report Day 2: Rajinikanth’s Film Works Its Magic

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox