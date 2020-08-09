US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, warned the world on Saturday against a prospective Chinese entry in the Middle East via Iran, opined that the combination of Iran's terror with Chinese aggression can be fatal for the region's stability with compounded risk and unchecked authoritarianism causing further human rights abuses in an already brutalised part of the world.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Saturday (local time) said that China’s entry into Iran will destabilise the Middle East.

“China’s entry into Iran will destabilise the Middle East. Iran remains the world’s largest state sponsor of terror, and to have access to weapons systems and commerce and money flowing from the Chinese Communist Party only compounds that risk for that region,” said Pompeo.

He said that the tide is turning as the like-minded countries are coming together to counter China’s aggression.

“The tide is turning. All across the world, the threat from the Chinese Communist Party is becoming clearer and clearer, and nations that are like-minded are beginning to come together to rebalance, to push back against this, to protect our freedom and democracy,” Pompeo added.

