Sunday, May 11, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  World»
  China's Military Activity Around Taiwan Surges, PLA Aircraft and Naval Vessels Deployed

China’s Military Activity Around Taiwan Surges, PLA Aircraft and Naval Vessels Deployed

Taiwan has reported a noticeable spike in Chinese military activity near its territory, signaling heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

According to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence (MND), five sorties of Chinese military aircraft, nine naval vessels, and one official Chinese ship were spotted near Taiwan as of 6 a.m. local time on Sunday.

Military Movements Monitored Closely by Taipei

In an official statement posted on X, Taiwan’s MND said, “5 sorties of PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly.”

This incident follows a similar pattern of activity observed earlier on Friday, when Taiwan’s defense authorities recorded seven PLA aircraft, eight PLAN vessels, and one official ship operating in the vicinity.

Among the aircraft spotted on Friday, four crossed the median line separating Taiwan from mainland China and entered Taiwan’s southwestern air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

“7 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 out of 7 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly,” the MND reported on X.

Taiwan’s Indigenous Leaders Push Back Against “United Front” Messaging

Beyond the military developments, a political controversy has emerged involving Taiwan’s indigenous communities.

The Council of Indigenous Peoples condemned a former lawmaker for promoting what it called “United Front” rhetoric during an appearance in China.

The criticism was directed at Yosi Takun, a former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislator and current professor at National Dong Hwa University. He recently participated in an event at Yunnan Minzu University in China, where a banner claimed, “Both sides of the Strait share the same ancestry, Zhonghua spirit, and are one big family.”

Taiwan’s Indigenous Council rejected this assertion, reiterating that Taiwan’s indigenous peoples are not ethnically Chinese.

“Taiwan’s indigenous peoples are not descendants of the Yellow Emperor,” the council stated. It also clarified that indigenous communities in Taiwan belong to the Austronesian language and cultural group, not the Sino-Tibetan family.

Cultural Identity Versus Political Narratives

The council further emphasized that any engagement with indigenous groups should respect their distinct heritage and avoid being used for political ends.

They strongly criticized Yosi’s remarks at the event, where he characterized ethnic minority cultures as “an important part of Chinese civilisation.”

This episode has sparked debate in Taiwan about cultural identity and the use of academic platforms to advance political agendas tied to cross-strait relations.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: How World Leaders Reacted To India-Pakistan Ceasefire Agreement Before Pakistan Allegedly Violates It

 

