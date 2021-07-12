China is making significant attempts to make inroads into South Asian dominance and the latest one is the Chinese attempt of establishing China-South Asian Countries Poverty Alleviation and Cooperative Development Center.

Political and geopolitics observers are of that opinion that the Beijing-led poverty alleviation Centre is part of Chinese attempts to expand its influence and countervail New Delhi's influence in Nepal.

Of the eight members of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), five have joined hands with the Beijing-led initiative making its counterparts India, Bhutan and the Maldives are easily noticed by their absence.

Diplomats and security experts asserted that the initiative launched by Beijing is to counter and stall India as it aims to build China’s inroads into the region. Dinesh Bhattarai, former foreign relations advisor to two prime ministers and ambassador to Geneva told media that he saw this development as some kind of geostrategic significance and hidden meaning and propaganda behind the formation of this center.

