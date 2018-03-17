Xi Jinping has been re-elected as the country’s President for the second consecutive five-year tenure on Saturday. His unanimous appointment by China's rubber-stamp parliament, the National People's Congress, has created favorable circumstances for Xi for having a lifelong tenure.

Weeks after eliminating two-term rule for the President in China, Xi Jinping has been re-elected as the country’s president for the second consecutive five-year tenure on Saturday. Jinping is also elected as the head of the powerful Central Military Commission, the apex command of the Chinese military. His unanimous appointment by China’s rubber-stamp parliament, the National People’s Congress, has created favorable circumstances for Xi for having a lifelong tenure. Xi’s close ally Wang Qishan was also appointed to the post of Vice President that will help him in strengthening his powers and handle US trade threats. After winning all the 2,790 votes, Xi received a standing ovation after being appointed as the Chinese President for the second time.

On a proposal given by Communist Party of China for the constitutional amendment for removing the two-term limit for President and Vice President, over 2,900 delegates of NPC have voted in a favor of it. To avoid another chaotic Mao Zedong’s 1966-1976 Cultural Revolution in which millions were killed, Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping in 1982 adopted the two-term limit. After the demolition of the two-term limit, Xi and his close confidant Wang are all set for a lifelong tenure. With 2,969 votes in favor, there was only one delegate who has voted against Wang’s appointment. According to reports, the observers claimed the vote share show diversity in China’s political system.

Meanwhile, Chinese officials have defended the move saying that it would bring presidency in-line with Xi’s other two main positions. To upgrade the slowing economy, Xi is expected to expand his years-long campaign against corruption within the party to include all state include all state employees through the creation of a new National Supervisory Commission. In recent years, Xi’s anti-corruption campaign carried by Wang has reportedly punished over 1.5 million officials including over 100 ministers and top generals, which is counted as the biggest crackdown in China’s history.

