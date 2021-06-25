The aim of participating in TAR was to be focused on combat training as the Chinese Defence Ministry stated. Recently, Sichuan-Tibet Railway inaugurated the first bullet train,43.5 km Lhasa-Nyingchi under the reign of Communist Party of China.

China Armed Forces recently participated in the TAR (Tibet Autonomous Region) record breaking high altitude drill. The aim of participating in TAR was to be focused on combat training as the Chinese Defence Ministry stated. The training accentuates on the military operations and stimulates to work with other military cadets while operating situations. It was organized in the Tibet Military Region. As a part of PLA Western Theatre Command, more than 100 tactical exercises have increased the quantity of ammunition.

Three majorly focused aspects of the drill were; Actual combat training, training with science and technology and training soldiers to fight on high-altitude plateau. 23 subjects related high altitude fights which also required comprehensive and clear operations by sniper team.

PLA Daily published the report and states the motto of such drills, “A composite brigade of the Tibet military region joined hands with the Army Aviation Force to launch a three-dimensional assault, starting a normalised joint exercise and training.”

Tibet’s First Bullet Train

Sichuan- Tibet Railway inaugurated the first bullet train,43.5 km Lhasa-Nyingchi under the reign of Communist Party of China. It starts from Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province, and travels through Ya’an and enters Tibet via Qamdo, shortening the journey time from Chengdu to Lhasa from 48 hours to 13 hours.Medog adjacent to the Arunachal Pradesh bullet train is near to the India and China border.

As China claims Arunachal Pradesh, part of South Tibet, which is rejected by India. The India-China border feud completes the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC). As President Xi Jinping stated that new rail line will help in safeguarding the India China border.