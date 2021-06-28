China has beaten India to bag the post of Deputy Director General (DDG) at the World Trade Organization, allegedly by using its good offices with the Director-General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

India had applied for WTO DDG post but Xi wrested power was once again successfully in bagging the coveted position for the next eight years. Interestingly, the outgoing WTO DDG from Asia was also a Chinese national.

Now the bigger question raises is W.T.O in the hands of CPP control. India had nominated Mohan Kumar, Fmr ambassador to France and Bahrain and multilateral specialist as its candidate. Sources are speculating that China allegedly used its good offices with the DG to edge past the Indian candidature and hold on to the post for another eight years.

What is more disturbing in the development is that China already heads four of the 15 principal agencies of the UN and has its deputies in nine other agencies. There is a flowing network of Chinese nationals at various positions of the UN system as career professionals or diplomats.

