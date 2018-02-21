In a move to stop longstanding tradition in rural areas, Chinese authorities have launched a crackdown on the practice of hiring strippers for funeral entertainment. The tradition is practiced by families of the deceased's to increase attendance of mourners at their final farewell. An expert termed the ritual or practice of hiring exotic dancers at funerals as fertility worship.

Breaking a longstanding tradition in rural China, authorities have launched a crackdown on the practice of hiring strippers as funeral entertainment. The tradition is generally practiced to increase the attendance of mourners at their relatives final farewell. Chinese Ministry of Culture has asserted that ongoing tradition of stripping in the funerals promote obscene, pornographic and vulgar performances across the Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu and Hebei provinces of China. Being stern on its decision, the Chinese government has urged witnesses to call a special hotline to report any such performances.

The authorities have also announced a reward as an offer for informants. The state-run newspaper Global Times said, “The crowd is pushed to climax, roaring with laughter, whistling, applauding and cursing. As the strip performers walk into the audiences to jiggle their breasts and run men’s crotches.” Rural households in China preferred to spend several times their annual income for actors, singers, and comedians and most recently they have inclined towards strippers for the funeral to entertain the mourners. Beside funerals, Chinese rural households also hire strippers for the wedding and even temple fairs.

Explaining the whole matter in the newspaper, an expert termed the ritual or practice of hiring exotic dancers at funerals as fertility worship. As the erotic elements at funerals convey the deceased’s wishes of being blessed with many children.

According to the interpretation of another media expert, the tradition of funeral stripping is originated from the worship of reproduction. Therefore the erotic performance at the funeral is just a cultural atavism. Before this decision, in 2015 two villages in the provinces of Hebei and Jiangsu came into limelight when photos of strippers at funerals inviting mourners to come on stage got viral. Three years back, the Chinese Ministry of Culture described the tradition as uncivilised. In 2006, authorities had detained the 5 strippers in a crackdown on the tradition in Jiangsu province in 2006.

