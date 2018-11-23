Chinese consulate in Karachi attacked: Armed men attacked the Chinese consulate in Pakistan's Karachi this morning. A blast and gunshots were heard also heard around the Chinese consulate, local media reported. The incident took place in Karachi’s Clifton area, which is said to be a well-guarded location with streets around it barricaded.

The suspects, which are yet to be identified, tried to enter into the Consulate

Karachi Police officials said that two policemen deputed at the Chinese consulate have been killed by the attackers, believed to be at least three to four. The security forces have cordoned off the surrounding area. DIG South Javeed Alam Odho said three terrorists were killed by security forces. He said a suicide jacket, arms and ammunition have been recovered from the attackers. He further confirmed the deaths of 2 policemen in an exchange of fire.



The exchange of fire started around 9:30 am in the morning, he said. The injured including a security guard, who is said to be critical, have been rushed to Jinnah Post Medical Centre for treatment. Sindh province chief minister Murrad Ali Shah is keeping an eye on the situation.

The security of the consulate has also been beefed up, Pakistan media reports said. Soon after the attack, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the foreign minister of Pakistan, condemned the incident. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

