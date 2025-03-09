Home
Chinese Cosplay Influencer Dies After Revealing She Was ‘On The Edge Of Death’ On Livestream

Hours before her passing on February 25, she posted a cryptic message on social media: “We will never meet again.”

Chinese Cosplay Influencer Dies After Revealing She Was ‘On The Edge Of Death’ On Livestream


A young Chinese cosplay influencer, Maoyouyou, tragically passed away just a day after revealing during a livestream that she had not eaten for two days due to financial struggles. The 24-year-old, whose real name was Shi Ye, was well-known in China’s anime and cosplay community, regularly engaging with her fans online.

Maoyouyou had been struggling to pay her rent and could not afford medical treatment despite seeking help, South China Morning Post reported. Her last livestream showed her dressed as one of her favorite anime characters, but viewers noticed that she appeared to be in low spirits. She openly spoke about her deteriorating mental health, saying she was “on the edge of death” and lacked an appetite.

Hours before her passing on February 25, she posted a cryptic message on social media: “We will never meet again.” Fans now believe this was a farewell message hinting at her intent to take her own life.

Her family confirmed her passing but did not disclose the cause of death. Instead, they shared a heartfelt statement, announcing that they would keep her social media accounts active as a tribute to her memory.

“We know that many people still like her. So we will not revoke her mobile phone number or her social media accounts. Instead, we will leave them there for us to express how much she is missed,” the family stated.

Social Media Expresses Grief

The news of Maoyouyou’s death has sparked widespread mourning and reflection on mental health struggles among influencers. With over 51,000 followers, she was admired for her dedication to cosplay and had inspired many to attend anime conventions.

Her passing has also highlighted the harsh realities of financial instability among online content creators. While some influencers earn substantial incomes, many struggle to make ends meet, especially in competitive industries like cosplay.

In response to the tragedy, social media users expressed sadness and concern over mental health awareness.

“What a pity! We should show more care for people with mental issues,” one user commented.

Another fan shared: “I remember I gained courage to join an anime convention for the first time because I had watched your live streams. You were such an optimistic person in the past. Hope you live happily in another world.”

Chinese cosplay influencer death

