For the third time, a Chinese court is trying—and failing—to sell off 100 tons of live Siamese crocodiles once owned by the “Crocodile God.” With zero bidders and mounting logistical hurdles, the scaly fortune remains stranded in legal limbo.

A Chinese court is trying for the third time to auction off 100 tons of live Siamese crocodiles — without any takers so far. The Shenzhen Nanshan People’s Court announced the auction with a starting bid of 4 million yuan (approximately $550,000), but not a single buyer has registered interest yet.

The reptiles, estimated to number between 200 and 500, were previously owned by the now-defunct Guangdong Hongyi Crocodile Industry Company, once helmed by Mo Junrong, known locally as the “Crocodile God.” The company was forced into liquidation after failing to meet its financial obligations, prompting the court to put the crocodiles up for sale.

A Third Attempt at a Difficult Sale

The current auction follows two failed attempts earlier this year — one in January and another in February — when the reptiles were first offered at a starting price of 5 million yuan, later lowered to 4 million. Despite the price cut, there were no bids.

The court’s announcement makes it clear: “Anyone interested in purchasing the hundreds of reptiles must cover the full cost of collection, including capturing and transporting the animals.” That stipulation appears to be a major deterrent.

The Shenzhen Nanshan People’s Court is not covering shipping, handling, or transport. That means any potential buyer must manage the logistical and safety challenges of collecting and relocating hundreds of fanged predators.

Additionally, buyers are required to possess a valid artificial breeding license for aquatic wildlife specific to crocodiles and must demonstrate they have an appropriate facility to house them.

Valuable Crocodiles, Tough Conditions

Despite the challenges, crocodiles remain a sought-after commodity in China, where their parts are used in over 100 different products, from makeup to medicinal wine. The auctioned reptiles are all Siamese crocodiles, a species that is commercially farmed and traded legally in the country.

Still, the burdensome legal and logistical requirements, combined with the high starting price, seem to outweigh their commercial appeal.

So far, no parties have registered to participate in the current auction — setting the stage for what may be a third failed attempt to find a home for the massive scaly horde.

