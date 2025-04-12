Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Chinese Court Tries to Auction Off 100 Tons of Live Crocodiles, Buyers Must Catch, Transport The 500 Reptiles Themselves

Chinese Court Tries to Auction Off 100 Tons of Live Crocodiles, Buyers Must Catch, Transport The 500 Reptiles Themselves

For the third time, a Chinese court is trying—and failing—to sell off 100 tons of live Siamese crocodiles once owned by the “Crocodile God.” With zero bidders and mounting logistical hurdles, the scaly fortune remains stranded in legal limbo.

Chinese Court Tries to Auction Off 100 Tons of Live Crocodiles, Buyers Must Catch, Transport The 500 Reptiles Themselves

A Chinese court is struggling to sell 100 tons of live Siamese crocodiles, with no bidders despite slashed prices and exotic appeal.


A Chinese court is trying for the third time to auction off 100 tons of live Siamese crocodiles — without any takers so far. The Shenzhen Nanshan People’s Court announced the auction with a starting bid of 4 million yuan (approximately $550,000), but not a single buyer has registered interest yet.

The reptiles, estimated to number between 200 and 500, were previously owned by the now-defunct Guangdong Hongyi Crocodile Industry Company, once helmed by Mo Junrong, known locally as the “Crocodile God.” The company was forced into liquidation after failing to meet its financial obligations, prompting the court to put the crocodiles up for sale.

A Third Attempt at a Difficult Sale

The current auction follows two failed attempts earlier this year — one in January and another in February — when the reptiles were first offered at a starting price of 5 million yuan, later lowered to 4 million. Despite the price cut, there were no bids.

The court’s announcement makes it clear: “Anyone interested in purchasing the hundreds of reptiles must cover the full cost of collection, including capturing and transporting the animals.” That stipulation appears to be a major deterrent.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Shenzhen Nanshan People’s Court is not covering shipping, handling, or transport. That means any potential buyer must manage the logistical and safety challenges of collecting and relocating hundreds of fanged predators.

Additionally, buyers are required to possess a valid artificial breeding license for aquatic wildlife specific to crocodiles and must demonstrate they have an appropriate facility to house them.

Valuable Crocodiles, Tough Conditions

Despite the challenges, crocodiles remain a sought-after commodity in China, where their parts are used in over 100 different products, from makeup to medicinal wine. The auctioned reptiles are all Siamese crocodiles, a species that is commercially farmed and traded legally in the country.

Still, the burdensome legal and logistical requirements, combined with the high starting price, seem to outweigh their commercial appeal.

So far, no parties have registered to participate in the current auction — setting the stage for what may be a third failed attempt to find a home for the massive scaly horde.

Also Read: Explained: How China And The EU Are Strengthening Trade Ties Amid US Tariffs

Filed under

Siamese crocodiles auction

A Chinese court is strugg

Chinese Court Tries to Auction Off 100 Tons of Live Crocodiles, Buyers Must Catch, Transport...
newsx

WATCH: New York Court Stunned As 74-Year-Old Man Uses Younger Looking AI Lawyer To Argue...
newsx

Two Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh Bijapur
Director of a recruitment

MP’s Fake Doctor Claims A 9-Page Resumé; Applied For Job Three Times
As India's top anti-terro

‘Obessed With Pakistan’s Army Uniform’: How Tahawwur Rana’s Past Is Unfolding During NIA Interrogation
The Supreme Court has set

‘Decide on State Bills Within 3 Months’: Supreme Court Sets Deadline For President
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

WATCH: New York Court Stunned As 74-Year-Old Man Uses Younger Looking AI Lawyer To Argue Case

WATCH: New York Court Stunned As 74-Year-Old Man Uses Younger Looking AI Lawyer To Argue...

Two Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh Bijapur

Two Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh Bijapur

MP’s Fake Doctor Claims A 9-Page Resumé; Applied For Job Three Times

MP’s Fake Doctor Claims A 9-Page Resumé; Applied For Job Three Times

‘Obessed With Pakistan’s Army Uniform’: How Tahawwur Rana’s Past Is Unfolding During NIA Interrogation

‘Obessed With Pakistan’s Army Uniform’: How Tahawwur Rana’s Past Is Unfolding During NIA Interrogation

‘Decide on State Bills Within 3 Months’: Supreme Court Sets Deadline For President

‘Decide on State Bills Within 3 Months’: Supreme Court Sets Deadline For President

Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Turns Crime-Buster In Upcoming Thriller ‘Costao’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Turns Crime-Buster In Upcoming Thriller ‘Costao’

“Guilty of Good Looks!” Kareena Kapoor Nabs Saif in Style—Same Day, Different Sets, Maximum Sass

“Guilty of Good Looks!” Kareena Kapoor Nabs Saif in Style—Same Day, Different Sets, Maximum Sass

Tahira Kashyap Shares Hospital Chronicles With Humour And A Special SRK Connection Amid Cancer Relapse Situation

Tahira Kashyap Shares Hospital Chronicles With Humour And A Special SRK Connection Amid Cancer Relapse

KL Rahul’s Celebratory Video Goes Viral After Recreating Iconic Scene From Kantara During IPL Match

KL Rahul’s Celebratory Video Goes Viral After Recreating Iconic Scene From Kantara During IPL Match

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring Stunt Community

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide