Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Chinese Diplomat Mocks White House Press Secretary For Wearing ‘Made In China’ Lace Dress, Social Media Reacts

Chinese Diplomat Mocks White House Press Secretary For Wearing ‘Made In China’ Lace Dress, Social Media Reacts

The issue surfaced when Zhang Zhisheng, Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Denpasar, Indonesia, publicly called out Leavitt on social media platform X

Chinese Diplomat Mocks White House Press Secretary For Wearing ‘Made In China’ Lace Dress, Social Media Reacts


The ongoing US-China trade tensions have spilled over into an unlikely space this week: the wardrobe of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. The Trump administration’s spokesperson has found herself at the center of controversy after it was revealed that the lace on a dress she recently wore may have originated from China, the country she and the administration have sharply criticized on trade and manufacturing policies.

The issue surfaced when Zhang Zhisheng, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Denpasar, Indonesia, publicly called out Leavitt on social media platform X. In a post that quickly went viral, Zhang attached an image of Leavitt’s red dress alongside screenshots from Chinese social media platform Weibo, where users claimed the lace on her outfit was made in a factory in Mabu, China.

“Accusing China is business. Buying China is life,” Zhang wrote. “The beautiful lace on the dress was recognized by an employee of a Chinese company as its product.”

How the Controversy Began

Weibo users had identified the distinctive lace pattern on Leavitt’s dress, alleging it was produced and dyed by a factory in Mabu Town, known for its textile industry. One factory worker claimed, “The lace on the collar and placket of this dress was woven in Mabu Town. It was dyed by our factory.”

Another user humorously noted, “The clothes are all made in China, and we shout boycott China every day.”

Zhang’s tweet reignited debates about hypocrisy and double standards in trade policy, especially as the Trump administration continues to advocate for “America First” manufacturing while American consumers, and in this case officials, remain heavily reliant on Chinese goods.

Social Media Reacts

Online reactions were swift and divided. Some defended Leavitt, pointing out that China is notorious for producing counterfeit versions of luxury clothing, implying that what appeared to be Chinese-made might actually be a knockoff.

“Chinese people are notorious for bootleg clothes. It’s more likely that they copied a luxury brand’s jacket,” one user argued.

Others accused her of hypocrisy, mocking the irony of her stance.

“Leavitt slams ‘Made in China’ while rocking a Chinese-made dress — hypocrisy much? Tariffs hit hard, but her wardrobe says she’s all for it. Classic politician move: blame China, but keep the cheap goods,” read a viral comment.

Many also pointed out that Donald Trump’s own Make America Great Again (MAGA) merchandise was famously manufactured in China during his 2016 campaign, adding fuel to the debate.

“How does Karoline Leavitt manage the crushing irony of slamming ‘Made in China’ while strutting in a gorgeous Chinese-made lace dress at the White House podium?” another user wrote.

Neither Leavitt nor the White House has officially commented on the matter.

ALSO READ: Leave The Country In 7 Days,’ DHS Mistakenly Orders US Immigration Attorney To Depart

Filed under

China Karoline Leavitt Tariffs White House press secretary

newsx

Tamil Nadu Begins Annual 61-Day Fishing Ban, Fishermen Demand More Support
Luxury Shake-Up: Hermès

Luxury Shake-Up: Hermès Surpasses LVMH In Market Value After 15-Year Rivalry
In a major turning point

Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes 10 Bills Without Governor’s Consent After Big Verdict
Residents of Kattukollai

Waqf Board Claims Vellore Village Land As Dargah Property, Residents Demand Government Action
newsx

Chinese Diplomat Mocks White House Press Secretary For Wearing ‘Made In China’ Lace Dress, Social...
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Who is Kurian Joseph? M.K. Stalin Sets Up Committee for State Autonomy Led by Ex-Supreme...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Begins Annual 61-Day Fishing Ban, Fishermen Demand More Support

Tamil Nadu Begins Annual 61-Day Fishing Ban, Fishermen Demand More Support

Luxury Shake-Up: Hermès Surpasses LVMH In Market Value After 15-Year Rivalry

Luxury Shake-Up: Hermès Surpasses LVMH In Market Value After 15-Year Rivalry

Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes 10 Bills Without Governor’s Consent After Big Verdict

Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes 10 Bills Without Governor’s Consent After Big Verdict

Waqf Board Claims Vellore Village Land As Dargah Property, Residents Demand Government Action

Waqf Board Claims Vellore Village Land As Dargah Property, Residents Demand Government Action

Who is Kurian Joseph? M.K. Stalin Sets Up Committee for State Autonomy Led by Ex-Supreme Court Judge

Who is Kurian Joseph? M.K. Stalin Sets Up Committee for State Autonomy Led by Ex-Supreme...

Entertainment

Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharasi To Hit The Screens On ‘This Date’, Teams Up With AR Murugadoss After Amaran’s Success

Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharasi To Hit The Screens On ‘This Date’, Teams Up With AR Murugadoss After

Who Is Karthikeya Dev? From Salaar To Empuraan To Tamil Debut With Ajith Kumar In Good Bad Ugly

Who Is Karthikeya Dev? From Salaar To Empuraan To Tamil Debut With Ajith Kumar In

Salman Khan’s Latest Gym Pics Go Viral Amid Fresh Death Threat

Salman Khan’s Latest Gym Pics Go Viral Amid Fresh Death Threat

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?