Chinese Diplomat Mocks White House Press Secretary For Wearing ‘Made In China’ Lace Dress, Social Media Reacts

The ongoing US-China trade tensions have spilled over into an unlikely space this week: the wardrobe of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. The Trump administration’s spokesperson has found herself at the center of controversy after it was revealed that the lace on a dress she recently wore may have originated from China, the country she and the administration have sharply criticized on trade and manufacturing policies.

The issue surfaced when Zhang Zhisheng, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Denpasar, Indonesia, publicly called out Leavitt on social media platform X. In a post that quickly went viral, Zhang attached an image of Leavitt’s red dress alongside screenshots from Chinese social media platform Weibo, where users claimed the lace on her outfit was made in a factory in Mabu, China.

“Accusing China is business. Buying China is life,” Zhang wrote. “The beautiful lace on the dress was recognized by an employee of a Chinese company as its product.”

The beautiful lace on the dress was recognized by an employee of a Chinese company as its product.

How the Controversy Began

Weibo users had identified the distinctive lace pattern on Leavitt’s dress, alleging it was produced and dyed by a factory in Mabu Town, known for its textile industry. One factory worker claimed, “The lace on the collar and placket of this dress was woven in Mabu Town. It was dyed by our factory.”

Another user humorously noted, “The clothes are all made in China, and we shout boycott China every day.”

Zhang’s tweet reignited debates about hypocrisy and double standards in trade policy, especially as the Trump administration continues to advocate for “America First” manufacturing while American consumers, and in this case officials, remain heavily reliant on Chinese goods.

Social Media Reacts

Online reactions were swift and divided. Some defended Leavitt, pointing out that China is notorious for producing counterfeit versions of luxury clothing, implying that what appeared to be Chinese-made might actually be a knockoff.

“Chinese people are notorious for bootleg clothes. It’s more likely that they copied a luxury brand’s jacket,” one user argued.

Others accused her of hypocrisy, mocking the irony of her stance.

“Leavitt slams ‘Made in China’ while rocking a Chinese-made dress — hypocrisy much? Tariffs hit hard, but her wardrobe says she’s all for it. Classic politician move: blame China, but keep the cheap goods,” read a viral comment.

Many also pointed out that Donald Trump’s own Make America Great Again (MAGA) merchandise was famously manufactured in China during his 2016 campaign, adding fuel to the debate.

“How does Karoline Leavitt manage the crushing irony of slamming ‘Made in China’ while strutting in a gorgeous Chinese-made lace dress at the White House podium?” another user wrote.

Neither Leavitt nor the White House has officially commented on the matter.

