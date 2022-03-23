On Monday, the Boeing 737-800NG aircraft, China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735 from Kunming to Guangzhou carrying 132 people got crashed. The jet boarded 123 passengers and 9 crew, all died in this crash.

An outrage of emotions and claims was later carried on social media. One such claim was a viral video which was seemed like the last video clipping before the plane turbulence and crash. However, the viral social media video was later established as a false claim.

The flight tracking at an altitude of 3225 feet with a speed of 376 knots and the crashed plane was found in the rural region of Guangxi near Wuzhou city.

China Eastern Airlines got under question as the jet was 6 years old with no new generation set up and re-engined Max’s narrow body. It was a previous model pertaining to this lethal crash. Following this, the airlines’ company has grounded all its 737- 800 Boeing flights.

This incident entirely shocked the stock market for Boeing dropping its trade stock from 179.97 to 6.4%.