Amid the Opposition’s efforts to overthrow Imran Khan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has reached Pakistan to attend the 48th OIC conference. On day 1 of his visit, Wang Yi held talks with his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on various issues of mutual interest.

Wang Yi will also meet Pakistan President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, after which he will take part in the two-day OIC conference and Pakistan Day parade.

Several foreign ministers and delegations of several OIC countries have started reaching Islamabad for the 2-day conference. This includes foreign ministers of Egypt, Somalia, Niger, Gambia, Bangladesh, Uganda, Tunisia, Tajikistan, Guinea Bissau, Cote d’ Ivoire, and Bosnia and delegations of Indonesia, Azerbaijan, Libya, Malaysia, and Mozambique.

At the Pakistan Day parade, Pakistan is expected to put up a special performance of China-made modern fighter jets J-10Cs for Wang Yi.

The OIC meeting in Islamabad comes ahead of Imran Khan’s test of popularity and support in the National assembly as the Opposition moves a no-confidence motion against him. If the no-confidence motion gets 172 votes, Imran Khan and his cabinet would be removed from power.