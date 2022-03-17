The key objective of Wang's visit is to facilitate the restart of physical engagement between the two countries and invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Beijing BRICS meeting later this year.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi is likely to visit India soon, as reported by ANI. This will be the first high-profile visit of a Chinese dignitary to India after the beginning of the border standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh in May 2020. However, it is learnt that Wang Yi’s visit to India has not been formalized yet. Neither the Chinese embassy in Delhi nor the Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed the proposed visit formally.

Meanwhile, the Indian and Chinese side have conducted 15 rounds of Corps Commander level Talk along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The last round of the talks took place at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on March 11, 2022. The talks till now have succeeded in resolving the crisis in the North and South Bank of Pangong Tso, Galwan and Gogra Hot Spring areas.