India China Standoff News, Galwan Valley Ladakh, China attack on India, Indian Soldiers: Ministry of External Affairs shuns stories on missing soldiers, while the Chinese Ministry backs the claim.

India China Standoff News, Galwan Valley Ladakh, China attack on India, Indian Soldiers: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Friday said that no India soldier was seized during a face-off that took place in Galwan valley area in Eastern Ladakh.

“China has not seized any Indian personnel,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian during a press briefing on Friday in response to a question about the China-India border situation.

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had clarified that no Indian Army personnel were missing in action following the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan valley.

“This has been clarified by the Army today afternoon that there are no Indian troops missing in action,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said during a weekly briefing.

Read also: Policy option to completely decouple from China open: Donald Trump

Read also: Nepal president gives nod to controversial bill on new map

The New York Times had reported that a few Indian soldiers were missing in action after the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan valley.

The Indian Army has also clarified that there are no Indian troops missing in action after the clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the clash.

The violent face-off happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India had said on Tuesday.

Read also: India China standoff: IAF Chief reviews operations in Ladakh, fighter aircraft moved to forward bases

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App