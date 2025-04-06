Chinese Gamer Sues Developer Three Kingdoms Kill Online Over 4,800 Virtual Slaps, Says It Ruined His Life

A seasoned player of Three Kingdoms Kill Online is suing the game’s developer, claiming emotional distress after enduring over 4,800 virtual slaps. His lawsuit has ignited debate over in-game harassment and corporate responsibility in China’s gaming industry.

A long-time player of the online game Three Kingdoms Kill Online has sued the game’s developer, claiming that he suffers from depression after being virtually slapped over 4,800 times through in-game items. The lawsuit has sparked widespread discussion on social media in China.

A Loyal Player Feels Targeted

The plaintiff, using the pseudonym Qiaoben, has been a dedicated player of Three Kingdoms Kill Online for 15 years and has achieved the highest rank in the game. The multiplayer strategy game, developed by a Hangzhou-based company, is set in the Three Kingdoms era (220-265) and was released in 2009. A typical match lasts between 10 to 30 minutes and involves four to eight players.

However, Qiaoben claims that his victories have made him a target for opponents seeking to express their frustration. After each match, players can throw virtual items such as eggs and straw sandals at their opponents, triggering an animation resembling a slap. Based on the number of games he has played, Qiaoben estimates he has been hit with these items over 4,800 times in the past six months.

“My Dignity Was Insulted,” Qiaoben Lawsuit Against Three Kingdoms Kill Online

In one particular game, Qiaoben says he endured a virtual slapping that lasted more than 90 seconds. Since all players in the match could witness these attacks, he believes the experience was humiliating.

“Every time I am hit with eggs, I feel my self-esteem is harmed and I get depressed,” he said.

These in-game items can be obtained for free through game activities or purchased for a small fee. Qiaoben argues that the gaming company encourages and profits from these interactions by allowing players to buy and use the items against each other.

Legal Action Against Tthree Kingdoms Kill Online After Complaints Ignored

Qiaoben reportedly reached out to customer service multiple times, but his complaints were ignored. Left with no other option, he decided to take legal action, filing a lawsuit against the company and seeking compensation. The exact amount he is demanding has not been disclosed.

His case has ignited debate within the gaming community. A search of mainland social media reveals that many players have admitted to using these items as a form of retaliation after losing a match. Some even strategize ways to repeatedly throw eggs and straw sandals at strong opponents.

One player remarked, “No matter how strong a player is, they can still be crushed by eggs and straw sandals.”

Company Promises Action

On March 31, a representative from the game developer stated that these interactive items have always been a part of the game but assured that restrictions would be introduced to regulate their use. The company also said it would cooperate with the court proceedings regarding Qiaoben’s lawsuit.

Legal experts have weighed in on the case, with Shandong-based lawyer Jin Xiaodong noting that virtual items like eggs and straw sandals carry an inherently insulting connotation. He emphasized that game developers have a responsibility to maintain a respectful gaming environment.

Another legal professional pointed out that if in-game harassment violates a player’s personal rights, the company could face civil liability.

Divided Opinions Among Gamers

The case has drawn mixed reactions online. While some sympathize with Qiaoben, others find his lawsuit excessive.

One social media user commented, “Qiaoben is somewhat pitiful, yet also a bit funny. It is time for him to quit this game.”

Others shared similar experiences of in-game harassment. One player recounted, “I was hunted by other players for a month in another game. Every time I logged on, I was attacked and ‘killed,’ which caused me significant trauma.”

