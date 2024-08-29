Chinese General Demands U.S. Halt “Collusion” with Taiwan in Meeting with National Security Adviser

In a rare high-level meeting on Thursday, General Zhang Youxia, a senior Chinese military officer, issued a strong demand for the United States to cease what China views as “collusion” with Taiwan. This meeting took place during White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan’s three-day visit to China, which was aimed at stabilizing relations between the two nations amid ongoing tensions over Taiwan and other issues.

General Zhang’s Firm Stance on Taiwan

General Zhang Youxia, one of the vice chairs of China’s Central Military Commission, expressed China’s firm stance on Taiwan during the meeting. He stated that promoting the reunification of Taiwan with the mainland is “the mission and responsibility” of the Chinese military. This assertion reflects China’s long-standing position on Taiwan, which it regards as a breakaway province that must ultimately come under its control.

“China demands that the United States stop military collusion between the U.S. and Taiwan, stop arming Taiwan and stop spreading false narratives about Taiwan,” the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement. The statement did not specify what “false narratives” it was referring to, but it underscores the growing friction between Beijing and Washington over the Taiwan issue.

Sullivan’s Diplomatic Efforts

Jake Sullivan, on his first trip to China as national security adviser, emphasized the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to prevent conflicts. Sullivan acknowledged the significance of the meeting, noting that “it is rare that we have the opportunity to have this kind of exchange” and stressed the need to “responsibly manage US-China relations.”

Sullivan’s visit also included a day and a half of talks with Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister and a key figure in the Communist Party’s foreign policy. The discussions were part of a broader effort to address tensions and improve diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Plans for Future High-Level Engagement

Following Sullivan’s meetings, the White House announced plans for a telephone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden in the coming weeks. While there was no confirmation of a potential in-person meeting before Biden’s term ends in January, the call represents a continued effort to engage at the highest levels and manage bilateral relations.

Background on Military Communication and Relations

The meeting between Sullivan and Zhang is significant given the history of strained military communications between the U.S. and China. Communication channels between the two militaries were suspended after a controversial visit by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan in August 2022. It was only after a meeting between Xi and Biden in November 2022 that discussions began to be gradually resumed.

The U.S. does not officially recognize Taiwan as an independent country but is its primary arms supplier, which has been a point of contention for Beijing. China and Taiwan have been divided since 1949, following the Chinese Civil War, with the Nationalists retreating to Taiwan while the Communists established the People’s Republic of China on the mainland.