Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Chinese Nationals Escorted Off KLIA Flight Over Disturbance, Later Declared Missing—What Happened?

A Chinese couple removed from a KLIA flight for erratic behavior is now reported missing, raising concerns over their mysterious disappearance in Malaysia.

Chinese Nationals Escorted Off KLIA Flight Over Disturbance, Later Declared Missing—What Happened?


A Chinese couple was removed from a flight at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) after causing a disturbance before takeoff, Malaysian authorities confirmed. The incident took a strange turn when the couple, who were reportedly behaving erratically, were later declared missing by their family.

Flight Disruption at KLIA

The passengers, a man and a woman, were scheduled to fly from Kuala Lumpur to Jieyang, China, but their unusual behavior prompted security officers to escort them off the aircraft. KLIA police chief Azman Shariat stated that they refused to cooperate with authorities and displayed aggressive conduct after being removed.

Due to concerns over their mental health, health officials administered sedatives before admitting them to Hospital Sultan Idris Shah in Serdang for further medical evaluation. Both individuals were detained in the hospital ward, but no arrests were made. Authorities also confirmed that they tested negative for drugs.

Couple Goes Missing After Flight Incident

Meanwhile, a parallel report from Malaysian media outlet The Rakyat Post revealed that a Chinese couple traveling in Malaysia has gone missing, triggering concerns among their family. According to reports, they were supposed to fly from Kuala Lumpur to Jieyang on February 9, before continuing to Nanjing, but they never reached their destination.

Their phones remain switched off, and flight records indicate they never boarded the plane. The couple’s last known location was reported to be TRX Residence in Kuala Lumpur on February 8.

Unanswered Questions: Are They the Same Couple?

It remains unclear whether the couple removed from the flight at KLIA is the same Chinese pair now reported missing. The family has issued a missing persons notice on the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, appealing for help. They have also sought assistance from the Chinese embassy in Malaysia.

Authorities have yet to confirm any link between the two incidents, leaving many unanswered questions about what happened after the flight disruption. Investigations are ongoing as officials and the family attempt to trace their whereabouts.

ALSO READ: China Restricts Online Dissemination Of Military Information In Sweeping New Regulations: What To Know

Filed under

Chinese couple missing Malaysia KLIA flight disturbance

