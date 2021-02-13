The Chinese new year is here and the residents of China are leaving no stone unturned to make the most of it. In latest photos and videos coming from multiple cities of China, the Chinese can be seen thronging the streets and celebrating the festival with enthusiasm and zeal.

The Lunar New Year, also known as the Chinese New Year, has kickstarted around the world. Even as the world remains under the fear of the spread of Covid-19 and maintains all necessary precautions, it seems like the pandemic doesn’t even exist for the Chinese. After photos of the Chinese partying in Wuhan amid coronavirus fears, the latest photos and videos coming from multiple cities of China show the Chinese thronging the streets and celebrating the festival with enthusiasm and zeal.

From jam-packed streets to processions, the Chinese are leaving no stone unturned to celebrate the start of another lunar year. Whether the flouting of Covid-19 norms amid the celebrations lead to yet another tragedy with peak in coronavirus cases or not, is for the world to witness.

The celebrations especially come after the completion of WHO probe in China aimed at determining the origins of the pandemic. Shockingly, while the WHO has given almost a clean to China by stating that coronavirus is unlikely to have leaked from Chinese labs, latest reports also suggest that the Chinese authorities refused to provide WHO investigators with raw data on early Covid-19 cases.

Refusing to provide data on 174 Covid-19 that could potentially help the investigators determine how and when the virus emerged in China, the Chinese, on the other hand, provided their own extensive summaries and analysis of data. This also led to heated exchanges between the teams. Needless to say, we can only suspect that China is hiding a lot more than it should and it is high time that it mends its ways.