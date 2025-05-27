Home
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
  Chinese Official Holds Security Meeting With Pakistani Delegation From Balochistan

Chinese Official Holds Security Meeting With Pakistani Delegation From Balochistan

China urge Pakistan to let Chinese forces protect workers in Balochistan after militants kill two engineers in Karachi airport bombing.

Chinese Official Holds Security Meeting With Pakistani Delegation From Balochistan


China’s Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, Liu Bin, held a high-level meeting on Monday with a delegation from Pakistan’s Balochistan province, focusing on urgent security concerns and future cooperation.

The talks come in the wake of increasing attacks on Chinese nationals by separatist militants in Balochistan. These groups claim China is helping Pakistan exploit the region’s rich mineral resources, sparking resentment among locals.

Balochistan, although underdeveloped, holds strategic value for China. It is home to the Gwadar port and several key mining and energy projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship part of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Security has become a top priority for Beijing. The urgency escalated after an October bombing at Karachi airport killed two Chinese engineers who had returned to resume duties at a local power plant. The attack has deeply concerned Chinese authorities.

In response, China is pressing Pakistan to approve the deployment of Chinese security personnel to protect the thousands of Chinese workers present in Balochistan. Chinese officials have grown frustrated by what they view as insufficient local security measures.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, both sides discussed “cooperation and security issues,” though no official decision regarding foreign protection forces has yet been announced.

As Chinese investments continue to expand in Pakistan’s conflict-hit province, safeguarding human capital has become critical for the success of bilateral economic projects.

Observers see Monday’s talks as a signal that China may demand more control over the safety of its citizens abroad, especially in regions with escalating risks.

