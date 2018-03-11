Xi Jinping can rule China for an indefinite period after Chinese largely ceremonial Parliament scrapped the two-term presidency limit. To amend the constitution, out of the total strength, 2 lawmakers were absent during voting and only 2 voted against the proposal. Future of China now largely depends upon Xi Jinping as he is going to rule the most populous country for life.

China has finally removed two-term presidency limit, it has cleared the path for Xi Jinping to rule his country for an indefinite period. China’s largely ceremonial Parliament scrapped the 35-year-old rule introduced by paramount leader Den Xiaoping to avoid the country from returning to one man rule. Political pundits are comparing Xi’s rule with the founder of China who ruled the country from 1949 until his death in the year 1976. To amend the constitution, out of total 2,963 lawmakers, 3 were not present during voting and only 2 voted against the constitution change proposal.

Experts have predicted that China’s single-party rule can now be converted into the one-man rule. Xi Jinping took over as general secretary of the Communist Party and became China’s President in 2013, a year later. Xi is also the Chairman of Central Military Commission, the supreme body of the People Liberation Army. Days after Communist Party of China proposed this change, United States ‘ President Donald Trump in an event had said that we should also give it a try. Now, the future of largest populous in the country depends upon the Xi Jinping, who has emerged as the powerful leader in China in recent years.

On the latest development, Chinese political commentator said, “I think that during the past 5 years, he has been trying a soft coup, including making the Politburo a mere figurehead.” The Communist Party of China has cited people’s demand for change in the constitution. Along with the president, the changed constitution of Communist Party will also be applied to the Vice President.

After taking over a party general secretary, Xi has started a war against the corruption, which helped the country to improve its corruption perception ranking by Transparency International. The central committee had also proposed listing the National Supervisory Commission as a new organ in the Chinese Constitution.

