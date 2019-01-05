According to Xinhua news agency, the Chinese president Xi Jinping told the meeting that China needs to beef up its armed forces as it is facing grave dangers from foreign powers. Reportedly, the main bone of contention discussed was trade conflicts and status of Taiwan with the United States.

In a bid to prepare for a potential war, China President Xi Jinping urged his country’s armed forces to display a solid sense of urgency and keep themselves prepared all the time. The Chinese premier demanded the strengthening of the army during a meeting with the country’s top officials. The high-level meeting has come in the wake of China’s territorial disputes in the South China Sea and rising tensions with the United States.

According to Xinhua news agency, the Chinese president told the meeting that China needs to beef up its armed forces as it is facing grave dangers from foreign powers. Reportedly, the main bone of contention discussed was trade conflicts and status of Taiwan with the United States.

Xi Jinping, who also serves as the chairman of the Central Military Commission, asked the meeting to devise strategies for the army in order to prepare and wage a war, if needed. “The world is facing a period of major changes never seen in a century, and China is still in an important period of strategic opportunity for development,” said Jinping reportedly.

His comments have come days after he reiterated that China still reserves the right to use the army’s intervention in order to execute reunification with Taiwan and to prevent the island from gaining independence. On the other hand, US President Donald Trump had earlier agreed to an Act that reaffirms America’s commitment to Taiwan’s security.

