In a fresh turn of events, China wants Pakistan to relocate global terrorist Hafiz Saeed to a West Asian country. This suggestion comes at a time when Islamabad is facing severe criticism from West and India for freeing Saeed from house arrest. Saeed has been declared as global terrorist by the United Nations in June 2014. Not only that, he also carries a reward of $5 million on his head for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

As the pressure on Pakistan is mounting to take stringent action against global terrorist Hafiz Saeed, it’s all time close aide China has reportedly asked Islamabad to shift the 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind to a West Asian country. According to a report, Chinese President Xi Jinping personally suggested this course of action to Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on the sideline of the Boao Forum in China last month. ‘The Chinese President was keen on pressing the Prime Minister to find an early solution to keep Saeed away from the limelight,’ an official, who was privy of the discussion, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The report further suggests that Pakistan PM Abbasi has already consulted its legal team which is expected to give solution on the issue in the coming days. Notably, the issue will be referred to the next government as the Abbasi will leave office on May 31, 2018, after completion of his tenure. The general election is scheduled to be held in July 2018 in the country.

Meanwhile, Saeed’s JuD has criticised the ruling government of taking action against its chief at the instance of the US and India. Saeed, who is walking free in Pakistan, has been declared as a global terrorist by the United Nations in June 2014. Not only that, he also carries a reward of $5 million on his head for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

Reportedly, Saeed, who met some journalists over Iftar on May 22 in Karachi, refused to believe that China would want a ban on him or to see him out of the country. However, he admitted that China would act as a superpower and dictate to Pakistan. He also denied that any government functionary had met him in recent weeks to discuss the future of the JuD.

On a closer look, in 2017, Pakistan government had put terrorist Saeed under house arrest for 9 long months but were later forced to release him on the orders of the Lahore High Court.

Moreover, Saeed’s organisation was also put on the list of banned organisations just before the Financial Action Task Force meeting in Paris. Following the meet, it was decided to put Pakistan on the grey list for its failure to prevent terror financing.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App