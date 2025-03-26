Home
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
  Chinese President Xi Jinping's Family Retains Massive Wealth Amid Anti-Corruption Drive: US Report

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Family Retains Massive Wealth Amid Anti-Corruption Drive: US Report

Between 2012 and 2022, almost five million officials were put under investigation and 4.7 million were convicted of charges relating to corruption, the ODNI report found.

Despite Chinese President Xi Jinping’s decade-long anti-corruption campaign, his family members reportedly continue to hold substantial financial assets and business investments, according to a report by Radio Free Asia (RFA). Citing findings from the US-backed Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the report suggests that President Xi’s relatives have maintained considerable wealth, benefiting from their political influence in both private and state-owned enterprises.

Xi, who came to power in 2012, initiated a wide-ranging anti-corruption campaign against officials across all levels of the Communist Party. The purge resulted in probes against millions of government officials, ranging from high-level “tigers” to low-level “flies.” But the latest intelligence reports show that systemic corruption continues, with high-level political leaders still accumulating wealth through corrupt means.

Systemic Corruption and Wealth Accumulation

The ODNI report identifies entrenched corruption in China’s political system, fueled by a centralized power, ineffective independent oversight, and limited accountability, especially at the provincial level. These have been cited to enable officials to amass riches at a rate that is estimated to be four to six times their official remunerations.

“Higher-ranking officials, who have greater access to state assets, benefit the most from bribery and illicit financial transactions,” the report stated. It further emphasized that individuals often incur significant costs—through bribes and other financial incentives—to secure positions in China’s National People’s Congress (NPC), a rubber-stamp legislative body that provides privileged access to sensitive government affairs and economic opportunities.

Xi’s Anti-Corruption Drive

Between 2012 and 2022, almost five million officials were put under investigation and 4.7 million were convicted of charges relating to corruption, the ODNI report found. Although Xi has billed his anti-corruption campaign as a way to enhance the Communist Party’s credibility, recent findings indicate that senior officials, including members of his own family, have been left relatively unscathed.
The report further pointed out that membership in the NPC is a stepping stone to financial success, allowing officials to utilize their influence for personal benefit, even after retiring from public life. The perks conferred upon such positions inspire rampant bribery, creating an environment where political patronage translates into economic benefit.

The ODNI revelations are also expected to further raise global alarms about transparency and governance in China. With Xi tightening his grip before a decisive period in his rule, concerns remain whether his anti-corruption campaign is sincerely aimed at ridding the party of malpractice or just another means to weed out political adversaries while protecting his inner circle.

Though the Chinese government has not publicly commented on these claims, the report highlights ongoing difficulties in addressing corruption among China’s political elite.

Filed under

China chinese president xi jinping Xi Anti-Corruption Drive

