Tension is rising in Hungary as the world is witnessing the real face of China and its atrocities. Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday saw thousands of protestors marching the streets leading to the parliament. The protest was against the decision to set up China’s Fudan University campus in the city taken by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government. The streets saw a massive footfall and views of banners stating “Treason”.

The protest arose against the agreement made between the Hungarian government and China. The completion of the Fudan University campus is expected by 2024 and will cost around US $1.8 billion. According to reports, the amount is more than what the government spent on the country’s entire higher education system.

The liberal opponents of the right-wing Orban government accuse the Prime Minister to have ties with the Chinese Communist Party, and the decision regarding the university campus will help China intensify its influence over Hungary. The city government is also against the “unwanted” project cleared by the government. Budapest’s mayor Gergely Karacsony announced that four streets in the capital would be renamed in protest of the decision, according to a report by BBC. The names that will replace the present names are Free Hong Kong Road, Dalai Lama Road, Uyghur Martyrs’ Road and Bishop Xie Shiguang Road.

Fudan University, a prestigious university in Shanghai, China, will be the first Chinese university in the 27-nation European Union. China is cunningly expanding its footprint in various underdeveloped and developing nations. The university campus project in Hungary, vaccine export in Sri Lanka or Pakistan, lending loans are a few strategies that China is using to expand.