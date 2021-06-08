Using the visa, Ranawaka entered the US on March 23, 2021. After publishing those research papers and receiving immense backlash from the scientific community, Dr Li-Meng Yan fled to the US in April 2020.

Dr Li-Meng Yan, a Chinese virologist, was in the news in February 2020 when she co-authored a series of four research papers about the origins of SARS-CoV-2. In those research papers, she argued that the virus behind the COVID-19 pandemic did not originate from an animal spillover. She stated evidence of genetic engineering that proved that SARS-CoV-2 is not zoonotic but a lab development.

Recently, Dr Lawrence Sellin, a retired US Army colonel and an expert of COVID-19, tweeted a picture of a visa allocated to Ranawaka Arachchige Prasad Parera. Ranawaka is Dr Li-Meng Yan’s husband. The visa is an H1B visa valid for two years. Using the visa, Ranawaka entered the US on March 23, 2021. After publishing those research papers and receiving immense backlash from the scientific community, Dr Li-Meng Yan fled to the US in April 2020.

Dr. Li-Meng Yan's husband quietly entered the U.S. on 23 March 2021 using an H1B visa for 2 years. Why is he in the U.S.? Who arranged it? Is he acting as a CCP agent? Is his presence in the U.S. a danger to Dr. Yan? Where are U.S. authorities? Let's find out where he is. pic.twitter.com/gCEI8A7vvi — Dr. Lawrence Sellin (@LawrenceSellin) June 7, 2021

Like the pieces of a puzzle falling into place, Yan’s husband entering the US with an H1B visa has raised several allegations. Dr Lawrence, in his tweet, solicited the whereabouts of Ranawaka Parera and alleged if he is acting as a CCP agent. He also shows concern about Dr Li-Meng Yan and asks if “his presence in the US is a danger to Dr Yan.

What was brushed off as controversy in the previous year is now slowly taking the shape of an unfortunate hidden truth. If it is true that the coronavirus was developed in a lab in Wuhan, is the CCP trying to cover its track? Is CCP trying to find all loose ends? If so, Dr Li-Meng Yan is one such loose end and might be under threat.

