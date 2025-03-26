Chinese Woman Dies By Suicide After Dentist ‘Mistakenly’ Pulls Healthy Tooth, Forces It Back In

Chinese woman had visited the hospital for a routine wisdom tooth extraction earlier this month. However, in a shocking medical blunder, the dentist mistakenly removed a healthy tooth instead.

A routine wisdom tooth extraction at Anqing Municipal Hospital in Anhui province took a tragic turn for a 34-year-old woman, Wu, who later died by suicide after the procedure went wrong.

Wu had visited the hospital for a routine wisdom tooth extraction earlier this month. However, in a shocking medical blunder, the dentist mistakenly removed a healthy tooth instead. Realizing the mistake, the doctor forcibly reinserted the extracted tooth and secured it with wire, causing Wu immense pain.

The operation, according to Wu’s brother, took one and a half hours without using any anesthetics, putting his sister in extreme pain. The faulty reinsertion led to intense swelling, making Wu incapable of consuming anything apart from water for days. The non bearable pain kept her sleepless at nights, and her pleas for redressal treatment were purportedly ignored by the hospital.

Wu, on social media recorded a video in which she expressed the hospital’s insensitivity. In her last posting, she remarked, “No one really treated this seriously. The hospital misled me from the beginning to the end, putting me through terrible suffering. Who will rescue me? Because of the injuries that this hospital inflicted on me, I will perish here.”

Netizen’s reacted on her video. One netizen commented, “Toothache can be excruciating. Just thinking about Wu’s condition is frightening.” Another said, “Although death is not the correct solution, I hope the law can vindicate Wu.”

Her brother went on to say that Wu had complained repeatedly to hospital authorities about the problem, but no solution was forthcoming. A relative stated that her mental condition worsened after being disdained and made a desperate choice.

Wu went back to the hospital on March 17 seeking justice. Hours later, she leaped from the 11th floor of the building, taking her own life. The hospital subsequently suspended the doctor involved, while both the police and local health commission started investigations.

Wu’s family has refused a 100,000 yuan (about ₹11.7 lakh) compensation offer by the hospital and sought access to the rooftop CCTV footage to clear the air about the circumstances of her death.

Wu’s incident is not the only incident. In August 2024, a man named Huang died of a heart attack a fortnight after receiving a huge dental treatment in which 23 teeth were removed and 12 implants implanted in one sitting. His daughter brought the incident to light online, again raising issues of dental malpractice in China.

