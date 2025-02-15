Chinese Zoo Paints Donkeys To Pass Them Off As Zebras, Faces Backlash

A Chinese zoo is facing backlash after allegedly painting donkeys to resemble zebras, sparking outrage over animal welfare concerns. The revelation has ignited debates about ethical treatment in zoos and deceptive marketing tactics.

A zoo in China has come under intense scrutiny after allegedly painting donkeys with black and white stripes in an attempt to pass them off as zebras and attract more visitors.

Controversy Over Alleged Animal Deception

The incident took place at the Zibo City amusement park in Shandong province, where internet users noticed the unusual appearance of the so-called zebras in early February. According to China’s state-run Global Times, photos circulated online showing a donkey with strikingly artificial black and white stripes, raising suspicions of deception.

In one widely shared image, a zoo worker is seen standing beside the donkey, which appears to have been painted to resemble a zebra. The near-perfect stripes running across the animal’s body fueled debate on social media about ethical concerns and animal welfare.

Zoo Admits to Painting Donkeys

Following the uproar, representatives from the zoo reportedly admitted to using paint on the donkeys as part of a marketing gimmick.

“The owner did it just for fun,” a staff member told the outlet.

However, many online users were not amused, criticizing the park for its “misleading and unethical” practices.

“It’s unfair to the animals and the visitors,” one user wrote on the Chinese social media app Douyin, as reported by Metro.

Public Backlash Against Zoo Authorities

The revelation sparked widespread condemnation on social media. Some users speculated that the zoo might have used duct tape to create the striped pattern, while others suspected the use of dye.

In response, the zoo confirmed that dye had been applied but insisted that it was non-toxic and did not pose any harm to the animals. Nevertheless, the backlash continued.

“They did a pretty bad job too,” one person commented on Facebook.

“Them stripes look a mess… looks like a piñata,” another joked.

Animal rights activists also weighed in, expressing concerns about the potential stress and health risks associated with the process.

Not the First Time: A Pattern of Deception

This is not the first instance of such an attempt to deceive zoo visitors. Reports suggest that Zibo City amusement park may have taken inspiration from another Chinese zoo that allegedly painted dogs to resemble pandas. Visitors at the Shanwei Zoo became suspicious when one of the supposed pandas began panting and barking, eventually exposing the ruse.

A similar case made headlines in 2018 when a zoo in Cairo, Egypt, was accused of painting zebra stripes on donkeys. Observers pointed out that the animal’s face and ears did not match a real zebra’s proportions. Despite the glaring inconsistencies, the zoo’s director, Mohamed Sultan, initially denied the claims, insisting that the animals were authentic and well cared for.

Animal welfare organizations have condemned such practices. PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) issued a statement criticizing roadside zoos that prioritize ticket sales over animal welfare.

“No reputable animal-care facility would subject skittish animals like donkeys to the stress of being restrained and sprayed with chemicals like paint, which could cause a painful allergic reaction,” PETA stated.

The organization also referenced a 2009 case in Gaza, where zoo officials reportedly painted donkeys to resemble zebras due to an Israeli blockade preventing the acquisition of real zebras.

Ethical Questions Remain

The controversy surrounding the Zibo City amusement park underscores ongoing ethical concerns about animal treatment in certain zoos. While the park insists the paint was harmless, the outcry from the public and animal rights advocates highlights the need for stricter regulations to ensure ethical treatment of animals in captivity.

