Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Cholera Outbreak In Sudan: 58 Dead And 1,300 Infected In Just Three Days

Cholera Outbreak In Sudan: 58 Dead And 1,300 Infected In Just Three Days

Sudan is currently grappling with a severe cholera outbreak in the city of Kosti, where nearly 60 people have died and over 1,300 others have fallen ill within just three days.

Cholera Outbreak In Sudan: 58 Dead And 1,300 Infected In Just Three Days


Sudan is currently grappling with a severe cholera outbreak in the city of Kosti, where nearly 60 people have died and over 1,300 others have fallen ill within just three days. The outbreak is attributed to contaminated drinking water, a situation worsened by an attack on the local water supply facility by a paramilitary group. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that cholera is a highly contagious bacterial disease that causes severe diarrhea and dehydration, which can be fatal without immediate medical intervention.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Cholera Outbreak in Kosti, Sudan

According to health officials, the cholera outbreak in Kosti, located 420 kilometers south of Khartoum, has claimed 58 lives and sickened 1,293 people between Thursday and Saturday. The outbreak has been exacerbated by a shortage of medical supplies, leading health professionals to treat patients in makeshift areas due to a lack of beds. Doctors Without Borders has expressed concern about the situation, warning that it is rapidly getting out of control.

Contaminated Water as the Main Culprit

Health authorities in Sudan believe the White Nile River is likely the source of the cholera infection, particularly after local residents were found collecting water from the river. To control the spread of the disease, authorities have banned the practice of river water collection and increased chlorination efforts in the local water distribution system.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Previous Cholera Outbreaks in Sudan

This is not the first cholera outbreak in Sudan. In 2023, more than 600 people died, and 21,000 others became ill from the disease, primarily in the country’s eastern regions where millions of displaced people were living. In 2017, another major outbreak killed at least 700 people and sickened 22,000 in a matter of months.

What is Cholera?

Cholera is a bacterial infection caused by Vibrio cholerae, which affects the gut and leads to severe diarrhea and dehydration. The infection is transmitted through the consumption of contaminated food or water. Cholera outbreaks are common in regions with poor sanitation, especially after heavy rains or natural disasters like earthquakes and hurricanes.

How Cholera Spreads

Cholera is most commonly spread through contaminated water sources. The bacteria thrive in warm, brackish water, where they attach to the small intestine and release toxins that cause watery diarrhea. Cholera does not spread through casual contact, sneezing, or coughing, but through the ingestion of infected water or food.

Symptoms of Cholera

Cholera symptoms can appear within hours of infection and range from mild to severe. The most common symptom is watery diarrhea, which may appear greyish and resemble “rice water stool.” Other symptoms include:

  • Vomiting
  • Extreme thirst
  • Fatigue and dizziness
  • Muscle cramps
  • Decreased urination
  • Fast heart rate

Importance of Early Treatment

If untreated, cholera can lead to severe dehydration and death within hours. Rapid rehydration and antibiotics are crucial for survival. Health officials stress the importance of immediate treatment to prevent a cholera outbreak from becoming deadly.

Global Cholera Hotspots

Recent cholera outbreaks have predominantly occurred in Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, and the Caribbean, regions where access to clean water and sanitation facilities is limited. Cholera continues to be a serious public health concern in these areas, and governments and organizations worldwide are working to improve water sanitation and health services to prevent further spread.

Filed under

Cholera Outbreak

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will Be Worst Affected?

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will...

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam 2.0

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam...

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three To Six Lakh Crores

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three...

Entertainment

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media: ‘Shame On You’

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media:

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine