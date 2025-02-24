Cholera Outbreak In Sudan: 58 Dead And 1,300 Infected In Just Three Days

Sudan is currently grappling with a severe cholera outbreak in the city of Kosti, where nearly 60 people have died and over 1,300 others have fallen ill within just three days.

Sudan is currently grappling with a severe cholera outbreak in the city of Kosti, where nearly 60 people have died and over 1,300 others have fallen ill within just three days. The outbreak is attributed to contaminated drinking water, a situation worsened by an attack on the local water supply facility by a paramilitary group. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that cholera is a highly contagious bacterial disease that causes severe diarrhea and dehydration, which can be fatal without immediate medical intervention.

Cholera Outbreak in Kosti, Sudan

According to health officials, the cholera outbreak in Kosti, located 420 kilometers south of Khartoum, has claimed 58 lives and sickened 1,293 people between Thursday and Saturday. The outbreak has been exacerbated by a shortage of medical supplies, leading health professionals to treat patients in makeshift areas due to a lack of beds. Doctors Without Borders has expressed concern about the situation, warning that it is rapidly getting out of control.

Contaminated Water as the Main Culprit

Health authorities in Sudan believe the White Nile River is likely the source of the cholera infection, particularly after local residents were found collecting water from the river. To control the spread of the disease, authorities have banned the practice of river water collection and increased chlorination efforts in the local water distribution system.

Previous Cholera Outbreaks in Sudan

This is not the first cholera outbreak in Sudan. In 2023, more than 600 people died, and 21,000 others became ill from the disease, primarily in the country’s eastern regions where millions of displaced people were living. In 2017, another major outbreak killed at least 700 people and sickened 22,000 in a matter of months.

What is Cholera?

Cholera is a bacterial infection caused by Vibrio cholerae, which affects the gut and leads to severe diarrhea and dehydration. The infection is transmitted through the consumption of contaminated food or water. Cholera outbreaks are common in regions with poor sanitation, especially after heavy rains or natural disasters like earthquakes and hurricanes.

How Cholera Spreads

Cholera is most commonly spread through contaminated water sources. The bacteria thrive in warm, brackish water, where they attach to the small intestine and release toxins that cause watery diarrhea. Cholera does not spread through casual contact, sneezing, or coughing, but through the ingestion of infected water or food.

Symptoms of Cholera

Cholera symptoms can appear within hours of infection and range from mild to severe. The most common symptom is watery diarrhea, which may appear greyish and resemble “rice water stool.” Other symptoms include:

Vomiting

Extreme thirst

Fatigue and dizziness

Muscle cramps

Decreased urination

Fast heart rate

Importance of Early Treatment

If untreated, cholera can lead to severe dehydration and death within hours. Rapid rehydration and antibiotics are crucial for survival. Health officials stress the importance of immediate treatment to prevent a cholera outbreak from becoming deadly.

Global Cholera Hotspots

Recent cholera outbreaks have predominantly occurred in Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, and the Caribbean, regions where access to clean water and sanitation facilities is limited. Cholera continues to be a serious public health concern in these areas, and governments and organizations worldwide are working to improve water sanitation and health services to prevent further spread.