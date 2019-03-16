Christchurch Mosque shootings: Brenton Tarrant who is accused of killing 49 people in Al-Noor mosque showed up in the court. In the attack, forty-one people were killed on the spot and seven of the got severely injured and one of them died in the hospital.

Christchurch Mosque shootings: Brenton Tarrant was spotted in handcuffs and a white shirt which is given to the prisoners. He didn’t make any appeal for his bail and will be in custody till his upcoming court appearance which is going to happen in South Island City’s High Court on April 5.

Brenton Tarrant is a right-wing extremist who recorded himself while firing on two mosques arrived in the Christchurch District Court on a murder charge. In the attack, forty-one people were killed on the spot and seven of the got severely injured and one of them died in the hospital. The weapon used in the attacks was a semi-automatic rifle with high capacity magazines. Brenton Tarrant is a Twenty-eight-year-old fitness trainer based in Australia and he is the main culprit of the Mosque shooting happened in Newzealand. While the judge was reading the charges against Brenton in the court, he sat in a very expressionless way.

More than a dozen people who got severely injured in the attacks are still getting treated in the hospitals due to their injuries. The victims of the attack also include a four-year child. This attack is one of the most violent attacks against Muslims in the West in recent times.

The court was safeguarded by heavily armed policemen who were also wearing body armours. Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern said that the victims of the attack are from various countries including Malaysia, Turkey, Indonesia, and Bangladesh.

The police took two more people in custody as they are also suspected to have a connection with the attacks. In addition to this, the military neutralised two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) found in a car while the raid was going on in a home in Dunedin where the suspect Brendon Tarrant was suspected to be based.

Brendon Tarrant's manifesto shows that he saw himself as some sort of soilder in a war. The sort of war Steve Bannon was inciting in this interview. — William Edwards-Gieseke (@willied__) March 15, 2019

Due to this incident, the gun laws in New Zealand will be revised and it will be properly investigated that how a common man like Brendon Tarrant got access to two semi-automatic rifles and two shotguns too.

