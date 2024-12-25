Home
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Christmas Holiday Season: Why Do We Still Have To Use Airplane Mode?

As holiday travelers take to the skies, the familiar request to switch devices to airplane mode remains a staple of U.S. flights. While Europe has embraced in-flight phone use, the U.S. holds steadfast to its restrictions—prompting questions about the real reasons behind the policy.

Christmas Holiday Season: Why Do We Still Have To Use Airplane Mode?

As the holiday season prompts many to board flights, travelers in the U.S. are still met with the familiar directive to put portable electronic devices into airplane mode or turn them off entirely. This regulation has long been justified by concerns that cell phones could interfere with aircraft systems. Yet, despite the European Union lifting its long-standing ban on phone use in airplanes in 2022, U.S. authorities maintain the policy. Why does this difference persist?

The FAA’s Stance on Potential Risks

Richard Levy, an aviation consultant with decades of experience as an American Airlines pilot and current instructor at Southwest Airlines, explains that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) maintains its position that cell phone signals “could” disrupt aircraft communications and navigation systems.

While the phrase “could” raises questions, Levy provides some context. He explains that in modern aircraft, the risk of interference with navigation equipment is minimal. “In the latest Boeings and Airbus planes,” Levy notes, “the navigation equipment relies on GPS, just like in cars. I’m not going to say the odds are zero, but they’re next to zero.”

A History Rooted in FM Radio Interference

The FAA’s concerns trace back to its 1961 ban on certain portable devices, which was implemented to prevent interference from frequency modulation (FM) receivers. FM radio and aircraft communication systems operated on similar frequencies in the VHF (very high frequency) range. At the time, it was feasible that devices such as transistor radios could disrupt aircraft systems.

However, cell phones today operate on frequencies far higher than FM radio, with modern networks using the GHz range. The lowest-frequency cellular bands start at 698 MHz, making it highly unlikely that phones could interfere with aviation communication systems. Two studies commissioned by the FAA in 2006 and 2012 found no evidence that cell phone signals disrupt aircraft systems.

Anecdotal Evidence and the Myth of Interference

Despite these findings, anecdotal reports persist. Earlier this year, a pilot shared a TikTok video in which he described experiencing interference from cell phones while using a wired headset. He speculated that when multiple phones attempt to connect to a nearby tower, their radio waves could disrupt those of the headset.

Levy is skeptical of this explanation, pointing out that “you can’t prove that [the pilot] knows it was a cell phone causing the interference.” He suggests there could be other sources for the static and remains unconvinced by the claims of widespread phone interference.

The Real Reasons Behind the Ban

Why, then, does the U.S. continue to uphold the ban? Some commentators suggest the ban’s persistence may be more about maintaining passenger comfort and ensuring in-flight harmony rather than safety concerns. A 2012 FAA study found that 79 of 148 public comments were against lifting the ban, with many citing concerns about the disruption caused by loud phone conversations.

Levy agrees with this perspective, noting that air rage could be a significant factor. “You and I have been at a grocery store, and somebody is talking way too loud. They don’t mean harm—but talk quietly, or go to your car, or go to a park,” Levy says. He points out that on a plane, passengers are trapped in close quarters, and the potential for uncomfortable interactions is high.

Additionally, Levy suggests that authorities might be concerned about passenger attention. Cell phone use could distract passengers from important safety briefings, although Levy points out that European passengers still manage to pay attention to safety information despite the ability to use phones during flights.

Airplane Mode Christmas holiday season

