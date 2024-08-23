Christopher Watts Shifts Blame in Newly Revealed Letters: Accuses Late Wife and Mistress

Christopher Watts, the 39-year-old convicted murderer serving a life sentence for the brutal killings of his wife and two daughters in August 2018, has shifted the blame for the horrific tragedy onto his late spouse and former mistress, Nichol Kessinger, in newly uncovered letters. Watts, currently imprisoned at Dodge Correctional Institution in Wisconsin, has displayed a disturbing pattern of shifting responsibility and maligning those involved in his case.

Watts’ Disturbing Claims and Blame Shifting

In recently revealed handwritten notes, Christopher Watts describes his wife, Shanann Watts, as a “control freak” while labeling Nichol Kessinger, his former co-worker and mistress, as a “harlot.” This contrasts sharply with his earlier claims of having “chemistry” with Kessinger. Watts’ newly disclosed letters, accessed by the New York Post, provide chilling insights into his mindset leading up to and following the murders.

Watts confessed in these letters that he strangled his 34-year-old pregnant wife on August 13, 2018, in their Colorado home. Following the murder, he discarded her body in a shallow grave at an oil company job site where he worked. His two young daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, were suffocated in his truck as they pleaded for their lives, before their bodies were disposed of in oil drums.

Disturbing Reflections and Accusations

The letters reveal Watts’ deep resentment toward his late wife and his objectification of Kessinger. He described Kessinger as “everything my wife wasn’t like with me,” citing her as “nice” and not a “control freak.” According to Watts, their affair began in earnest just six weeks before the murders, and he viewed her as “the forbidden fruit.”

Watts’ letters also show his complex relationship with fellow inmate Dylan Tallman, who had been in the adjacent cell for nearly a year. Watts had initially planned to co-write a prayer book with Tallman, but when he failed to fulfill his promise, Tallman published a book trilogy titled “The Cell Next Door.”

Watts’ Justification and Misogynistic Views

In his writings, Watts candidly discusses the issues he had with Shanann, blaming her for his decision to commit the murders and his affair with Kessinger. He criticized Shanann for being “really busy with her job” and claimed he was the primary caretaker for their children. Conversely, Watts objectified Kessinger, calling her a “jezebel” and blaming her for his downfall.