Chuck Schumer Postpones Book Tour For ‘Security Reasons’

Schumer was scheduled to speak at the Baltimore library today as part of promotions for his new "book—"Antisemitism in America: A Warning."

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer has delayed his planned book tour events for this week “for security reasons,” Reuters reported, citing an announcement on the website of the Baltimore library where he was scheduled to speak today as part of promotions for his new book—’Antisemitism in America: A Warning‘.

The Senate Majority Leader’s decision comes amid mounting backlash from fellow Democrats over his support for a Republican stopgap spending bill that narrowly passed on Friday, averting a potential government shutdown.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Schumer was set to promote his new book at several events this week. However, following the controversial vote on the spending bill, activists began organising protests against the senator, urging demonstrators to disrupt his book tour. The protests stem from his decision to support the vote on the Republican-backed bill, which many Democrats argue granted too much power to President Donald Trump.

The bill, which passed with bipartisan support, cuts spending by approximately $7 billion. Democrats largely opposed it, criticising it for failing to address concerns over Trump’s influence and his efforts to halt congressionally mandated spending, which they say could lead to thousands of job cuts.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The spending bill also allowed Republicans to avoid a government shutdown, but many Democrats felt it handed away critical leverage, especially given the party’s minority status in the Senate.

Schumer, who voted to advance the bill but did not vote in favor of the final legislation, defended his actions, saying that avoiding a government shutdown was a top priority. However, his stance triggered a sharp backlash within the party, with some lawmakers questioning his leadership.

ALSO READ: Fresh US Airstrikes Target Houthi Strongholds In Yemen Amid Rising Tensions