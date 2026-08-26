LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > World News > CIA Chief Rushes to Moscow Amid Ukraine War Escalation Fears: What Is Putin Planning?

CIA Chief Rushes to Moscow Amid Ukraine War Escalation Fears: What Is Putin Planning?

CIA Director John Ratcliffe has reportedly travelled to Moscow for an emergency meeting as Washington warns Russia against escalating the Ukraine war or using nuclear weapons.

CIA Chief Rushes to Moscow Amid Ukraine War Escalation Fears: What Is Putin Planning?

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 23:14 IST

The Russia-Ukraine war could be entering a tense new phase. CIA Director John Ratcliffe has reportedly travelled to Moscow for an “emergency” meeting with senior Russian officials, the Daily Mail reported. The reported visit comes amid fears that Russia could further escalate the war. This includes concerns over a possible nuclear strike or attacks on Ukraine’s Western allies.

According to the report, Ratcliffe is believed to have delivered a direct warning to Russian officials. The message was reportedly a “just don’t do it” warning against any major escalation.

You Might Be Interested In

US Warns Russia Against Nuclear Escalation

The reported warning came after fresh setbacks for Russia on the battlefield. US intelligence assessments reportedly suggested that Moscow could respond quickly and dramatically.

The development comes as tensions between Russia and the UK are also rising. Britain has continued to expand its military support for Ukraine. At the same time, Washington reportedly asked Kyiv to avoid strikes on Moscow and St Petersburg while Ratcliffe was in Russia.

The Kyiv Independent, citing a source familiar with the matter, reported that Ukraine agreed to pause attacks on the two cities between August 24 and 26.

Why Did Washington Ask Ukraine To Hold Fire?

The source claimed US officials were concerned about Russia’s air defence capabilities around the two cities. According to the report, American officials did not believe the Russian air defence systems were strong enough to guarantee protection.

As per The Kyiv Independent, a US official confirmed that Ratcliffe was expected to meet the senior Russian official. However, the agenda was not disclosed yet; the Kremlin has not officially confirmed anything yet.

US-Russia Talks Over Ukraine Continue

This Moscow trip comes at a time when Washington and Moscow maintain contacts over the Ukraine war. US President Donald Trump has constantly pushed for negotiations between the two nations to end the conflict. Trump’s peace envoys, Witkoff and Jared Kushner, have also travelled to Moscow.

However, the talks have failed to resolve major differences between Russia and Ukraine. Territory remains one of the biggest hurdles. Their planned first visit to Ukraine this week was also postponed. The reported Ratcliffe visit now adds another layer of uncertainty to the diplomatic efforts, with nuclear escalation fears raising the stakes further.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CIA Chief Rushes to Moscow Amid Ukraine War Escalation Fears: What Is Putin Planning?
Tags: russiaUSA

RELATED News

Around 400 Kailash Mansarovar Pilgrims Lose Contact After Nepal Floods; What Happened Near Tibet Border?

Nepal Flash Floods: 5 Harrowing Videos That Captured Nature’s Fury in Himalayan State

Nepal Flash Floods: 8 Killed, Over 100 Indians Missing As Bridges, Houses, Vehicles Wash Away; India On High Alert

“I Also Stand Here As…..’: What New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani Said on RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s Rally at Madison Square?

Why Has US Stopped Visa Appointments Worldwide? Here’s What Trump Administration Says

LATEST NEWS

CIA Chief Rushes to Moscow Amid Ukraine War Escalation Fears: What Is Putin Planning?

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match LIVE in Spain, UK, USA And India

BRICS Summit Venues Face FSSAI Action: 87 Kg Expired Sweets Found at Andaz, Pest Infestation at JW Marriott

Rubina Dilaik Takes Fresh Swipe At Asim Riaz: ‘Nuisance Value’ Remark Brings Battleground Fallout Back Into Focus

ENG vs PAK: Babar Azam All Ready For Lord’s Test, Says ‘I Am 90% Fit’

Afsana Khan’s Mahadev Moment Sparks Buzz: What Happened After The ‘Dhurandhar’ Singer’s Sawan Puja?

Navinmart Bags MY FM Excellence Award 2026, Strengthens Its Digital Retail Journey

US Open 2026: Serena, Venus Williams Receive Wildcard Entry For Doubles, Set to Make First Appearance Since 2022

From Solar Waste to Resource Security: Regain Energies’ Role in Building India’s Solar PV Recycling Ecosystem

HAL-Safran Sign Big Engine Deal: What Is India’s ‘Aravalli’ Powerplant And Why It Matters

CIA Chief Rushes to Moscow Amid Ukraine War Escalation Fears: What Is Putin Planning?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CIA Chief Rushes to Moscow Amid Ukraine War Escalation Fears: What Is Putin Planning?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CIA Chief Rushes to Moscow Amid Ukraine War Escalation Fears: What Is Putin Planning?
CIA Chief Rushes to Moscow Amid Ukraine War Escalation Fears: What Is Putin Planning?
CIA Chief Rushes to Moscow Amid Ukraine War Escalation Fears: What Is Putin Planning?
CIA Chief Rushes to Moscow Amid Ukraine War Escalation Fears: What Is Putin Planning?

QUICK LINKS