Friday, May 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • CIA Guards Shoot Female Driver Who Tried To Ram Through Security Gate At The Headquarters

CIA Guards Shoot Female Driver Who Tried To Ram Through Security Gate At The Headquarters

The security scare outside the CIA follows another violent episode just one day earlier, in which two Israeli Embassy staffers were fatally shot in Washington, D.C., by a lone gunman. While there is no confirmation of a connection, the timing has raised concerns.

CIA Guards Shoot Female Driver Who Tried To Ram Through Security Gate At The Headquarters


A person was reportedly shot outside the headquarters of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Langley, Virginia, early Thursday morning, according to Reuters, which cited multiple media reports. The incident occurred around 4 am local time and has triggered significant concern.

While the CIA did not explicitly confirm a shooting, a spokesperson acknowledged a “security incident” outside the main gate of the Langley compound. The agency confirmed that CIA security personnel “engaged a person” who was subsequently taken into custody.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the CIA stated that its main gate had been closed due to the incident. Employees were instructed to avoid the area and find alternate access routes to the compound.

Suspect in Custody; Shooting Reportedly Non-Fatal

According to NBC, a person familiar with the matter said the shooting was non-fatal. Authorities have not disclosed whether the individual taken into custody was injured by gunfire.

Israeli Embassy Staff Killed by Gunman Yelling “Free Palestine”

The suspect in the embassy shooting was identified as 31-year-old Elias Rodriguez from Chicago. According to law enforcement, he shouted “Free, free Palestine” after being apprehended. The victims were Yaron Lischinsky, an Israeli citizen, and Sarah Milgrim, an American. The young couple was reportedly planning to get engaged soon.

The tragic embassy shooting has sparked international outrage. Former President Donald Trump condemned the attack in a social media post, calling for an end to hatred and radicalism in the U.S. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also expressed shock, attributing the act to “wild incitement against Israel.”

Although the CIA incident and the embassy attack occurred within 24 hours of each other, no official connection has been established. Investigations are ongoing, and both federal and local law enforcement agencies are closely monitoring the situation.

