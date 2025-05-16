At least 18 rebels and two police officers were killed in a violent clash between Indonesian security forces and insurgents in Papua region.

At least 18 separatist rebels and two police officers were killed in a violent clash between Indonesian security forces and insurgents in the restive Papua region, The Associated Press reported on Friday, quoting officials and rebel sources.

The confrontation took place Wednesday in Intan Jaya, a known hotspot of the decades-long insurgency, when government troops preparing to provide health and education services were ambushed by armed rebels, AP quoted Lt. Col. Iwan Dwi Prihartono, a spokesperson for Indonesia’s military, as saying.

“The situation changed when an armed group ambushed dozens of government soldiers,” Prihartono said in a video statement, according to AP. “So at that moment we carried out a measured and professional action operation.”

Following the clash, Indonesian forces recovered one assault rifle, a homemade gun, several arrows, rounds of ammunition, and a “morning star” flag — a symbol of the Papuan separatist movement, the report said.

Prihartono stated there were no casualties on the government side during that specific engagement.

However, in a separate incident on Friday, two police officers were reportedly killed in the neighbouring regency of Puncak Jaya, according to Sebby Sambom, spokesperson for the West Papua Liberation Army, the armed wing of the Free Papua Movement. Sambom claimed the killings were in retaliation for the death of Bumiwalo Enumbi, a key rebel member.

Sambom disputed the military’s account of the Intan Jaya clash, asserting that only three rebels were killed and that “the rest of the dead were innocent residents” shot by Indonesian forces — a claim that could not be independently verified.

A Long-Simmering Conflict

The Papua region, a former Dutch colony, was annexed by Indonesia in the 1960s and formally incorporated in 1969 after a U.N.-sponsored referendum, which many international observers criticized as a sham. Since then, the region has been plagued by a low-level insurgency, with separatists seeking independence from Indonesian rule, the report said.

Rebel activity has increased in recent years, leading to heightened military responses. In April, Papuan rebels claimed responsibility for an attack on a gold panning camp in Yahukimo regency that reportedly left 17 people dead — whom the group said were Indonesian soldiers disguised as miners. Authorities denied the claim, identifying the victims as civilians.

