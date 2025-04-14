Classified CIA Document Reveals Chilling Alien Encounter That Turned 23 Soviet Soldiers To Stone- Deets Inside!

The tale first came to light in March 1993 when it was published by Ukrainian outlet Holos Ukrayiny. Later, a Canadian source claimed the event took place between 1989 and 1990, with the CIA only uncovering the information after the Soviet Union collapsed.

A declassified CIA report has surfaced, detailing a terrifying encounter between Soviet troops and extraterrestrial beings. The document outlines a bizarre incident where a group of five aliens reportedly turned 23 Soviet soldiers into stone after their UFO was allegedly shot down over a military base in Siberia.

Soviet Forces Allegedly Shoot Down Alien Craft

According to the report, Soviet military personnel successfully targeted a UFO that had been hovering above their unit. After the alien spacecraft crashed, five beings are said to have emerged from the wreckage.

Eyewitness accounts state that the five aliens fused into a single spherical form, releasing an intense energy burst that instantly petrified 23 soldiers—transforming them into solid rock. Only two soldiers survived the encounter and later recounted the harrowing event.

A CIA document dated March 27, 1993. A newspaper claimed Russian soldiers shot down a UFO in Siberia, only for five humanoid aliens to emerge, merge into a glowing sphere, and turn 23 troops to stone with a flash of light—two survived, all according to a 250-page KGB file.

CIA Source: ‘A Picture That Makes One’s Blood Freeze’

The CIA referred to the incident as “an extremely menacing case,” hinting at the possibility that alien technology is far more advanced than previously thought. A CIA insider described the event as “a horrific picture of revenge” by an unknown extraterrestrial force.

The report claims that the bodies of the petrified soldiers and debris from the alien craft were transported to a classified research facility near Moscow for further investigation.

Josh Hooper, host of the AI or Evil podcast, discussed the CIA’s findings, stating that the incident was officially documented in 2000, and two soldiers reportedly survived the attack and confirmed the story.

Eyewitness Details: The Merging of Aliens

The surviving troops described seeing the five aliens emerge from the wreck and combine into a glowing spherical object, which then emitted a powerful energy wave that petrified their comrades.