Claudia Sheinbaum took office on Tuesday as Mexico’s first female president, marking a historic moment in the nation’s more than 200 years of independence.

The 62-year-old former mayor of Mexico City and lifelong leftist campaigned on a platform of continuity, promising to protect and expand the key initiatives of her mentor, former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. During the four months between her election and inauguration, she consistently supported López Obrador on various issues. However, Sheinbaum is known for her analytical approach, relying on data rather than López Obrador’s charismatic, personal style.

As the nation awaits her leadership, questions arise about whether Sheinbaum will carve her own path or remain in her predecessor’s shadow.

Background and Education

Sheinbaum has a strong academic background, holding a Ph.D. in energy engineering. She has emphasized her belief in science, a stance that was evident during her tenure as mayor, especially in her approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, where she diverged from the national strategies advocated by López Obrador.

Her political roots trace back to a more traditional leftist movement, predating López Obrador’s populism. She is the daughter of prominent activists from the 1968 student movement, a tragic chapter in Mexico’s history marked by a government massacre of student protesters just before the Summer Olympics in Mexico City.

Notably, Sheinbaum is also the first president of Jewish heritage in predominantly Catholic Mexico.

Electoral Victory

Sheinbaum won her election decisively in June, garnering nearly 60% of the vote—about double that of her closest rival, Xóchitl Gálvez. Her candidacy benefited from López Obrador’s enduring popularity, and the governing party, Morena, maintained significant support in Congress, enabling it to pass crucial constitutional changes before López Obrador’s departure.

Stance on Key Issues

Sheinbaum has supported various contentious reforms, including a constitutional overhaul of Mexico’s judiciary, which will require judges to stand for election. She asserted that these changes would enhance the rule of law and democracy without jeopardizing commercial relations or investments.

She also defended López Obrador’s proposal to place the National Guard under military command, claiming it would not lead to militarization and would respect human rights. Furthermore, she aligned with López Obrador regarding diplomatic tensions with Spain, notably choosing not to invite King Felipe VI to her inauguration due to Spain’s historical actions during the conquest of Mexico.

Significance for Women in Mexico

Sheinbaum’s election is significant, coming 70 years after women gained the right to vote in Mexico. The presidential race highlighted two female candidates, Sheinbaum and Gálvez, but prevailing machismo culture required both to justify their candidacies.

Despite a gender-balanced Congress, violence against women remains alarmingly high in Mexico. Many rural Indigenous areas still see male dominance, and approximately 2.5 million women work in domestic roles characterized by low pay and unstable conditions.

In 2023, Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled that national laws prohibiting abortion are unconstitutional, affirming women’s rights. While the ruling mandates the removal of abortion penalties from the federal penal code and ensures access to the procedure, further state-level legal adjustments are needed.

Feminist advocates argue that electing a woman as president does not inherently ensure a gender-sensitive governance approach. Both Sheinbaum and López Obrador have faced criticism for their perceived lack of empathy towards women protesting gender violence