Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Cleveland Guardians Owner Larry Dolan Passes Away At 94

Cleveland Guardians Owner Larry Dolan Passes Away At 94

Tributes poured in following Dolan’s passing, with Guardians senior vice president for public affairs Bob DiBiasio highlighting his deep connection to the city.

Cleveland Guardians Owner Larry Dolan Passes Away At 94

Larry Dolan


Cleveland Guardians owner Larry Dolan has passed away at the age of 94 due to natural causes. Dolan, who purchased the franchise in 2000, played a significant role in shaping the team’s modern history and was regarded as one of Major League Baseball’s most influential owners.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Guardians confirmed Dolan’s passing in a statement on Monday, noting his contributions to the organization and the broader Cleveland community. His son, Paul Dolan, who serves as the team’s Chairman and CEO, expressed gratitude for his father’s long and impactful life. “We are saddened by the loss of our Dad but lucky to have him as part of our lives as long as we did. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who was passionate about his family, work, our community, and his love of our local sports teams,” Paul Dolan said.

Who Was Larry Dolan?

Born in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, in 1931, Larry Dolan pursued a legal education at the University of Notre Dame and later served as a first lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps. In 2000, he purchased the Cleveland Guardians, then known as the Cleveland Indians, for a then-record $320 million. His tenure saw significant changes, including the team’s name change to the Cleveland Guardians in November 2021.

Dolan also expanded the team’s media reach by founding SportsTime Ohio in 2006, a regional sports network dedicated to broadcasting Guardians games. Under his ownership, the franchise remained competitive, reaching the postseason multiple times and playing a pivotal role in the Cleveland sports landscape.

Tributes poured in following Dolan’s passing, with Guardians senior vice president for public affairs Bob DiBiasio highlighting his deep connection to the city. “Mr. Dolan invested his entire life in Greater Cleveland and impacted our community on so many levels. From his service to our country as a First Lieutenant in the United States Marines to his many philanthropic acts of kindness, career in law, business, education, and sports many benefited from his engagement, influence, and passion,” DiBiasio said.

Dolan’s passing marks the end of an era for the Guardians, but his legacy will remain in the franchise’s history and the city of Cleveland. He is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren, who continue to be actively involved with the team.

ALSO READ: Trump’s Shift: US Votes With Russia On Ukraine War At UN

Filed under

Cleveland Guardians Larry Dolan

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will Be Worst Affected?

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will...

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam 2.0

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam...

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three To Six Lakh Crores

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three...

Entertainment

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media: ‘Shame On You’

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media:

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine