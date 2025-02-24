Cleveland Guardians Owner Larry Dolan Passes Away At 94

Tributes poured in following Dolan’s passing, with Guardians senior vice president for public affairs Bob DiBiasio highlighting his deep connection to the city.

Cleveland Guardians owner Larry Dolan has passed away at the age of 94 due to natural causes. Dolan, who purchased the franchise in 2000, played a significant role in shaping the team’s modern history and was regarded as one of Major League Baseball’s most influential owners.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Guardians confirmed Dolan’s passing in a statement on Monday, noting his contributions to the organization and the broader Cleveland community. His son, Paul Dolan, who serves as the team’s Chairman and CEO, expressed gratitude for his father’s long and impactful life. “We are saddened by the loss of our Dad but lucky to have him as part of our lives as long as we did. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who was passionate about his family, work, our community, and his love of our local sports teams,” Paul Dolan said.

The Cleveland Guardians are saddened to announce the passing of Lawrence Dolan, owner of the Cleveland Guardians. Advertisement · Scroll to continue Larry purchased the Cleveland Baseball Club on February 15, 2000, from Richard Jacobs. The 2025 season is the 26th year of ownership for the Dolan family, the… pic.twitter.com/NrUYg62mtg — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) February 24, 2025

Who Was Larry Dolan?

Born in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, in 1931, Larry Dolan pursued a legal education at the University of Notre Dame and later served as a first lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps. In 2000, he purchased the Cleveland Guardians, then known as the Cleveland Indians, for a then-record $320 million. His tenure saw significant changes, including the team’s name change to the Cleveland Guardians in November 2021.

Dolan also expanded the team’s media reach by founding SportsTime Ohio in 2006, a regional sports network dedicated to broadcasting Guardians games. Under his ownership, the franchise remained competitive, reaching the postseason multiple times and playing a pivotal role in the Cleveland sports landscape.

Tributes poured in following Dolan’s passing, with Guardians senior vice president for public affairs Bob DiBiasio highlighting his deep connection to the city. “Mr. Dolan invested his entire life in Greater Cleveland and impacted our community on so many levels. From his service to our country as a First Lieutenant in the United States Marines to his many philanthropic acts of kindness, career in law, business, education, and sports many benefited from his engagement, influence, and passion,” DiBiasio said.

Dolan’s passing marks the end of an era for the Guardians, but his legacy will remain in the franchise’s history and the city of Cleveland. He is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren, who continue to be actively involved with the team.

ALSO READ: Trump’s Shift: US Votes With Russia On Ukraine War At UN