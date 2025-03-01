‘Climate Change & AI Are Biggest Challenges’: Panel Discussion On Climate Change And Artificial Intelligence | NXT Conclave

At NXT Conclave 2025, Prof. C Raj Kumar, Justice Michael Wilson, Prof. Dr. Vesselin Popovski, and Ms. Natasha Chiswa delved into two of the most pressing global challenges—climate change and artificial intelligence. The discussion explored how these issues are reshaping domestic and international law, governance structures, and policy-making. Experts emphasized the urgent need for legal frameworks that address AI ethics and environmental sustainability to ensure a balanced and just future.

At NXT Conclave 2025, Prof. C Raj Kumar, Justice Michael Wilson, Prof. Dr. Vesselin Popovski, and Ms. Natasha Chiswa delved into two of the most pressing global challenges, climate change and artificial intelligence. The discussion explored how these issues are reshaping domestic and international law, governance structures, and policy-making. Experts emphasized the urgent need for legal frameworks that address AI ethics and environmental sustainability to ensure a balanced and just future.

Discussion On ‘What’s Next In Law’

As the panel started a discussion, Prof. C Raj Kumar said, “We are going to debate and discuss about what’s next in law. Now, of course, the organizers have truncated this time for us. We barely have 20 minutes. But then, you know, to have lawyers speak for 20 minutes without charging is already a good deal. So, we have unbelievable hours, by these law professors, but I want to start with Vesselin.”

He further said, “We know that the world of law has dramatically changed, especially the last two decades. When we were at law school, we learned about domestic law and international law. Well, almost two different worlds. People who practice learned domestic law.”

‘Climate Change & AI Are Biggest Challenges’: Justice Michael Wilson

Justice Michael Wilson said, “There are two of the biggest challenges that the world faces, not only in the law but in every part of governance. The problems are climate change and artificial intelligence, and both of them affect domestic law and international law. As I say, let me just say that yesterday, I checked, and there are more than 3000 successful litigations of citizens and NGOs, Greenpeace against government for, governmental failure to meet, mitigation of CO2 emissions.”

“India does very well in most of the Sustainable Development Goals, in most of the innovations and application of science. And the second issue, the second challenge, artificial intelligence, will also have a dramatic effect, again, not only in the legal profession but also in many other professions,” Michael added.

About NXT Conclave

The world is entering a new era of progress, with breakthroughs in AI, quantum computing, cybersecurity, green energy, space exploration, finance, healthcare, and governance transforming how we live and work. NXT Conclave 2025 will be India’s answer to Davos—an annual powerhouse of ideas where governments, corporations, and visionaries converge to shape policies, unveil breakthrough innovations, and set the course for the future. Designed as a catalyst for real-world impact, NXT will feature exclusive large-scale project inaugurations, world-first research announcements, and high-stake closed-door discussions reaching millions.

More than just a summit, NXT drove tangible action. Attendees witnessed game-changing product debuts, pioneering research presentations, and policy frameworks set to influence industries and governments worldwide. Live demonstrations of next-generation AI, quantum computing, and transformative technologies offered a glimpse into the future.

