Climate Change Exacerbates Somalia’s Woes, Intensifies Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis

Somalia, often labeled as one of the poorest and most unstable nations, faces profound challenges exacerbated by climate change. Despite decades of conflict, including an Islamist insurgency, civil war, and regional disputes, Abdihakim Ainte, the Somali prime minister’s climate advisor, remains hopeful. He describes Somalia as “a story of potential – of promise,” even as climate change intensifies the nation’s difficulties.

Climate Change as a “Chaos Multiplier”

Climate change is compounding Somalia’s existing problems, acting as a “chaos multiplier” that exacerbates conflict in an already fragile state. Somalia’s contribution to global emissions is negligible compared to major economies. Since the 1950s, its carbon footprint is equivalent to what the US emits in just three days. Yet, the impacts of climate change are severe.

Drought and Agricultural Devastation

The nation, heavily reliant on agriculture, faced its worst drought in 40 years in 2022. Scientists attribute this drought to human-caused climate change, making such extreme weather events far more likely. The drought has decimated traditional pastoral lifestyles, leaving communities struggling to find water and pasture.

Sheik Don Ismail, a camel herder, lost all his camels during the drought, blaming the lack of resources for their deaths. “The well became dry and there was no pasture, so the animals began to die,” he lamented. The situation has driven local conflicts, with some residents defending their land with weapons.

Flooding and Humanitarian Crisis

Last year, Somalia also suffered from devastating floods caused by intensified rains. These floods killed hundreds and displaced over a million people, washing away essential soils and further complicating the humanitarian situation.

The United Nations reports that over 1.5 million children under five in Somalia are acutely malnourished. The humanitarian crisis is compounded by the lack of international support, with only $600 million pledged of the needed $1.6 billion for this year.

Refugee Camps and Desperation

The ongoing conflict and climate crises have forced around four million Somalis into makeshift refugee camps. These camps are overcrowded, with residents constructing shelters from scraps and struggling to access basic needs. Many camp residents are driven into joining armed groups out of desperation for survival.

Local Initiatives and Resilience

Despite these severe challenges, some positive developments are emerging. The National Energy Corporation of Somalia (NECSOM) is investing in renewable energy sources like wind and solar power. This move, driven by the cost-effectiveness of renewables over fossil fuels, marks a step towards sustainable development.

Additionally, local entrepreneurs like Amina Osman Mohamed are making strides. After arriving at a refugee camp with nothing, Amina started a café that supports her large family. Her success highlights the resilience and resourcefulness of Somali people amid adversity.

A Call for Continued Support

The intertwining issues of climate change and conflict present a formidable challenge for Somalia. While local efforts offer hope, the country’s future depends on sustained international aid and support. Addressing the dual impacts of climate change and conflict will be crucial for Somalia’s recovery and stability.

