Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Climate Fnance Is Central For Enabling And Implementing Climate Actions,Says India At COP29

The UNEP Emissions Gap Report released last month emphasized the urgent need for action to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement but also noted that limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C remains achievable.

Climate Fnance Is Central For Enabling And Implementing Climate Actions,Says India At COP29

Leena Nandan, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), emphasized four key areas of global climate action during her speech at COP29 on Monday. She stated that the period before 2030 presents a crucial opportunity to boost climate action through enhanced climate finance, aiming to reduce emissions and achieve net-zero targets.

Nandan highlighted that the successful implementation of the conditional aspects of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) largely depends on access to increased financial resources, technology transfer, technical cooperation, and capacity-building support, as well as the availability of market-based mechanisms.

This statement comes as current national climate plans are significantly inadequate to prevent global warming from severely impacting economies, lives, and livelihoods worldwide. The UNEP Emissions Gap Report released last month emphasized the urgent need for action to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement but also noted that limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C remains achievable.

Filed under

Climate COP29 India
Advertisement

Also Read

International Men’s Day 2024: Celebrating Positive Male Role Models & Mental Health Awarenes

International Men’s Day 2024: Celebrating Positive Male Role Models & Mental Health Awarenes

Why Is The World Celebrating Men? Happy International Men’s Day

Why Is The World Celebrating Men? Happy International Men’s Day

Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

Entertainment

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should ….’

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star Cast Here

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the Dark

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox