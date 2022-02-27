The Indian embassy in Ukraine Saturday night said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the eastern regions of the country.

Indian embassy in Ukraine on Saturday (local time) said that the embassy is “closely monitoring” the developing situation, especially in Eastern regions of Ukraine and are in constant touch with the authorities on the safety of Indian citizens.

“Closely monitoring the developing situation, especially in Eastern regions of Ukraine. In constant touch with the authorities on the safety of our citizens. To all Indians who remain in Ukraine, we are with you,” India in Ukraine tweeted. The embassy also said, “Indian citizens have successfully been evacuated from Ukraine through Romania and shortly through Hungary. Working to open up more borders with neighbouring countries for our citizens. Please stay patient and safe.”

Earlier, the first flight from Romania carrying Indian students, who had left the conflict situation in Ukraine, reached Mumbai as the efforts continued for the safe evacuation of Indians in the wake of Russia’s military action in Ukraine.