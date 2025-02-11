Home
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
‘Code For Humanity’: What PM Said At AI Action Summit In France While Addressing World Leaders | Top Quotes

At the AI Action Summit in France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined global leaders to discuss the transformative power of artificial intelligence. Emphasizing AI as a "code for humanity," he called for global cooperation to ensure its responsible development.

'Code For Humanity': What PM Said At AI Action Summit In France While Addressing World Leaders | Top Quotes

At the AI Action Summit in France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined global leaders to discuss the transformative power of AI. (Pic Courtesy: AI Action Summit)


Prime Minister Narendra Modi co-chaired the AI Action Summit in France alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, emphasizing the transformative role of artificial intelligence in shaping the 21st century. Addressing world leaders, including US Vice President JD Vance and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Modi underscored the rapid advancements in AI and the necessity for collective global efforts to regulate its development.

AI: The ‘Code for Humanity’

During his remarks, Prime Minister Modi described AI as the “code for humanity” in the modern era, highlighting its unprecedented growth and adaptation. “AI is developing at an unprecedented scale and speed. It is being adapted and deployed even faster,” he stated, stressing the deep interdependence between nations in the field of artificial intelligence.

Modi called for the establishment of global governance and standards to ensure AI’s responsible use. “There is a need for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards to uphold our shared values and build trust,” he remarked.

PM Modi Seeks To Simplify AI for the Common Man At AI Action Summit

The Prime Minister also sought to demystify AI by providing relatable examples. He illustrated AI’s human-like assistance by explaining how an AI application can analyze a medical report and provide health suggestions in simple language, devoid of technical jargon. However, he also pointed out AI’s current limitations. “If an app is asked to draw an image of someone writing with their left hand, it is likely to depict someone writing with their right hand,” he explained, showcasing AI’s imperfections.

While acknowledging AI’s potential, Modi also expressed concerns about its risks. “AI is already reshaping our quality of life, economy, security, and even our society,” he noted, urging global leaders to carefully consider the ethical and societal implications of artificial intelligence.

Filed under

AI Action Summit PM Modi

