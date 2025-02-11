At the AI Action Summit in France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined global leaders to discuss the transformative power of artificial intelligence. Emphasizing AI as a "code for humanity," he called for global cooperation to ensure its responsible development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi co-chaired the AI Action Summit in France alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, emphasizing the transformative role of artificial intelligence in shaping the 21st century. Addressing world leaders, including US Vice President JD Vance and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Modi underscored the rapid advancements in AI and the necessity for collective global efforts to regulate its development.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

AI: The ‘Code for Humanity’

During his remarks, Prime Minister Modi described AI as the “code for humanity” in the modern era, highlighting its unprecedented growth and adaptation. “AI is developing at an unprecedented scale and speed. It is being adapted and deployed even faster,” he stated, stressing the deep interdependence between nations in the field of artificial intelligence.

Modi called for the establishment of global governance and standards to ensure AI’s responsible use. “There is a need for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards to uphold our shared values and build trust,” he remarked.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

PM Modi Seeks To Simplify AI for the Common Man At AI Action Summit

The Prime Minister also sought to demystify AI by providing relatable examples. He illustrated AI’s human-like assistance by explaining how an AI application can analyze a medical report and provide health suggestions in simple language, devoid of technical jargon. However, he also pointed out AI’s current limitations. “If an app is asked to draw an image of someone writing with their left hand, it is likely to depict someone writing with their right hand,” he explained, showcasing AI’s imperfections.

While acknowledging AI’s potential, Modi also expressed concerns about its risks. “AI is already reshaping our quality of life, economy, security, and even our society,” he noted, urging global leaders to carefully consider the ethical and societal implications of artificial intelligence.

Also Read: At Paris AI Summit, Sundar Pichai Predicts AI Will Shape The Future Like Never Before