Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Cold Wave In Telangana? Sirpur Freezes at 5.9°C, More Districts Shiver Below 10°C—Find Out Why!

Telangana sees relief as temperatures rise slightly after a cold spell, with Sirpur recording the lowest at 5.9°C. Sub-10°C districts dropped to 15, while IMD predicts light rain and normal temperatures ahead.

Cold Wave In Telangana? Sirpur Freezes at 5.9°C, More Districts Shiver Below 10°C—Find Out Why!

After a spell of biting cold, Telangana witnessed a slight rise in temperatures, bringing much-needed relief to its citizens. The Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) reported a steady decline in the number of districts recording sub-10°C temperatures over the past three days.

On Monday, 27 districts registered minimum temperatures below 10°C. This number dropped to 25 on Tuesday and further reduced to 15 on Wednesday.

Coldest Regions in Telangana

Sirpur in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district recorded the State’s lowest temperature on Wednesday morning at 5.9°C, followed by Bela in Adilabad at 6°C, Kohir in Sangareddy at 6.6°C, and Mamda in Nirmal at 7.3°C.

Other districts with low temperatures included:

  • Jukkal in Kamareddy: 7.6°C
  • Thallada in Khammam: 8.1°C
  • Kotgiri in Nizamabad: 8.4°C
  • Marpalle in Vikarabad: 8.6°C

Several other districts reported temperatures just below 10°C, such as Akbarpet-Bhoompally in Siddipet (8.7°C) and Gambhiraopet in Rajanna Sircilla (9°C).

Regions with Warmer Temperatures

While parts of Telangana remained chilly, other areas recorded relatively higher minimum temperatures. Malhalrrao in Jayashankar Bhupalpally registered 10.6°C, while areas like Narayanpet and Hanamkonda ranged between 10.8°C and 10.9°C.

Warangal’s Nallabelly recorded a minimum of 12.3°C, Marredpally in Hyderabad logged 12.9°C, and Pochampally in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri saw 13.4°C. Warmer places like Suryapet’s Amarachintha peaked at 16°C, followed by Wanaparthy’s Nagaram at 15°C.

Rain Predictions Ahead

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts normal minimum temperatures over the next four days across Telangana. Light to moderate rain or isolated thundershowers are also expected in some areas.

For Hyderabad, the IMD predicts a partly cloudy sky with mist or haze during the morning hours over the next 24 hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 31°C and 19°C, respectively.

hyderabad Sirpur temperature Telangana cold wave

