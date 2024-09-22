Collaboration Is Essential For Cure Of Cervical Cancer: PM Modi In US

Speaking at the QUAD Leaders' Cancer Moonshot Event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that collaboration is essential for the cure of cervical cancer in the Indo-Pacific region.

Speaking at the QUAD Leaders’ Cancer Moonshot Event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that collaboration is essential for the cure of cervical cancer in the Indo-Pacific region.

PM Modi said that India has a very cost-effective ongoing cervical cancer screening programme on a mass scale which is essential to reducing the burden of cancer.

“In cancer care, collaboration is essential for cure. An integrated approach encompassing prevention, screening, diagnosis, and treatment is essential to reducing the burden of cancer. India has a very cost-effective ongoing cervical cancer screening programme on a mass scale.

Additionally, India also runs the world’s largest health insurance scheme. And, special centres have also been created to make medicines available to everyone at an affordable cost. India has also developed its own vaccine for cervical cancer. And new treatment protocols are being launched with the assistance of AI,” he said.

In keeping with the vision of ‘One world, one health,’ PM Modi announced the dedication of a grant of US USD 7.5 million to cancer testing, screening and diagnostics in the Indo-Pacific region.

“India is ready to share its experience and expertise. Today, many experts from India working in cancer care have joined us for this event. India’s vision is “One Earth, One Health.” In this spirit, I am pleased to announce our contribution of USD 7.5 million for sampling kits, detection kits, and vaccines under the Quad Moonshot Initiative. India will also offer support in radiotherapy treatment and capacity building,” he said.

PM Modi further announced to contribute 40 million vaccine doses for Indo-Pacific countries through the initiatives of GAVI and the QUAD.

“I am delighted to share that, through the initiatives of GAVI and the QUAD, India will contribute 40 million vaccine doses for Indo-Pacific countries. These 40 million vaccine doses will become rays of hope in the lives of crores of people. As you can see, when the QUAD acts, it is not just for nations – it is for the people. This is the true essence of our human-centric approach,” he said.

PM Modi congratulated US President Joe Biden for organizing the important event which reflected the Quad’s commitment to affordable, accessible, and quality healthcare.

“I heartily congratulate President Biden for organizing this important event. This reflects our shared commitment to affordable, accessible, and quality healthcare. During the Covid pandemic, we had launched the “QUAD Vaccine Initiative” for the Indo-Pacific. And, I am pleased that in QUAD, we have collectively decided to tackle a challenge like cervical cancer,” he said.

The Cancer Moonshot is a White House initiative to bring renewed leadership to the fight against cancer, facilitate new collaborations, and drive progress across the cancer journey utilising all facets of the oncology community–federal agencies and departments, private companies, healthcare providers, patient groups, philanthropies, and all Americans.

The Cancer Moonshot has spurred tremendous action across the US government and from the public and private sectors, building a strong foundation for the work ahead.

To date, the Cancer Moonshot has announced more than 95 new programs, policies, and resources to address five priority actions. 170 private companies, nonprofits, academic institutions, and patient groups have also stepped up with new actions and collaborations.

The US Embassy in New Delhi facilitated the first ever US-India Cancer Moonshot Dialogue on August 5-6 at the National Institute of Immunology, New Delhi, and was hosted by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT).

The dialogue focused attention on cancer, strengthening US-India biomedical research cooperation, and jointly developing solutions to improve the health and well-being of the global community.

(With inputs from ANI)