Saturday, May 31, 2025
  Colombia Withdraws Statement Condoling Pakistan After India Expresses Disappointment

The retraction came after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, leading an all-party delegation to the Americas, expressed India's disappointment during high-level talks in Bogota.

Colombia Withdraws Statement Condoling Pakistan After India Expresses Disappointment

Shashi Tharoor


In a major accomplishment for India in its global outreach effort to expose Pakistan and to convey its zero tolerance against Terrorism, Colombia, which earlier in its statement sympathised with Pakistan over the loss of lives, has now withdrawn its statement.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is leading the all-party delegation to the Americas during his Bogota visit, expressed dismay over the South American country’s stance during a press conference on Thursday. He said that India was disappointed with the Colombian government for expressing condolences over the loss of lives in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, rather than sympathising with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

“We were a little disappointed in the reaction of the Colombian government, which apparently expressed heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives in Pakistan after the Indian strikes, rather than sympathising with the victims of terrorism,” said Tharoor.

‘No equivalence’

“We will say to our friends in Colombia, there can be no equivalence between those who dispatch terrorists and those who resist them. There can be no equivalence between those who attack and those who defend. We are only exercising our right of self-defence, and if there is any misunderstanding here, on this core, we are here to dispel any such misunderstanding”, he added.

While speaking with ANI on Friday, after the Indian delegation met with the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio in Bogota, said that “we are very confident with the explanation that we received today and the detailed information that we now have regarding the real situation, the conflict, and what happened in Kashmir, we can also continue the dialogue…”.

Withdrawn the statement

Appreciating Colombian position on the matter after explaining India’s view and position, Tharoor said that “The Vice Minister very graciously mentioned that they have withdrawn the statement that we had expressed concern about and that they fully understand our position on the matter, which is something we really value,” says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Colombia withdrawing its earlier statement to ANI.

 “Began today with an excellent meeting with the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio, and her senior colleagues dealing with the Asia-Pacific. I expressed India’s view of recent events and voiced disappointment at Colombia’s statement on 8 May, conveying “heartfelt condolences” to Pakistan. The Minister assured me that the statement had been withdrawn and that our position was now properly understood and strongly supported”, tweeted Tharoor after meeting with the vice minister.

Tharoor is leading the multi-party delegation to the Americas. After visiting Panama and Guyana, Tharoor and his delegation arrived in Colombia on Thursday in an effort of India’s global outreach to convey India’s zero tolerance against terrorism. After concluding the Colombia visit, the all party delegation on Saturday will be heading to Brazil and the United States. 

(With ANI Inputs)

