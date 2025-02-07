Colombian President Gustavo Petro Makes A Schoking Claim, Says ‘Cocaine Is No Worse Than Whisky,’ Calls for Global Legalization

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has reignited the global drug policy debate by claiming that cocaine is no more dangerous than whisky. His remarks, made during a live ministerial meeting, challenge long-held narratives about the war on drugs.

Colombia is the world’s leading producer and exporter of cocaine, primarily supplying the United States and Europe. The country has spent decades battling drug trafficking, but Petro contends that the issue is rooted in global politics rather than the dangers of the drug itself.

“Cocaine Is Illegal Because It Is Made in Latin America”

Speaking during a six-hour ministerial meeting broadcast live on Tuesday, Petro questioned the rationale behind cocaine’s illegality.

“Cocaine is illegal because it is made in Latin America, not because it is worse than whisky,” the president asserted. “Scientists have analyzed this.”

The leftist leader, who took office in 2022, has pledged to regulate the use of illegal substances and address drug trafficking. However, since his inauguration, Colombia’s cocaine production has surged significantly.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), coca leaf cultivation in Colombia increased by 10% in 2023 compared to the previous year. The potential cocaine production hit a record high of over 2,600 metric tons, marking a staggering 53% rise.

Colombian President Gustavo Petreo Makes a Case for Legalization

In his remarks, Petro suggested that legalizing cocaine, similar to alcohol, could be a solution to dismantling drug trafficking networks.

“If you want peace, you have to dismantle the business (of drug trafficking),” he said. “It could easily be dismantled if they legalize cocaine in the world. It would be sold like wine.”

Petro also pointed to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid at the center of the US opioid crisis, to emphasize his point about the disparities in drug regulation.

“(It) is killing Americans, but it’s not made in Colombia,” he said, contrasting it with cocaine.

He further noted that “fentanyl was created as a pharmacy drug by North American multinationals,” adding that those who used it “became addicted.”

Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Tensions With the US Over Deportations

Petro’s comments come amid heightened diplomatic tensions with the United States. Nearly two weeks ago, he clashed with former US President Donald Trump after Colombia initially blocked the landing of two US military flights carrying deported migrants. Petro accused the US of treating Colombian migrants “like criminals.”

Following a series of escalating threats—including steep tariffs, a travel ban on Colombian nationals, and the revocation of visas for Colombian officials—Colombia eventually agreed to accept the deportees, deploying its own planes to assist in their return.

Despite these tensions, Colombia remains a major non-NATO ally of the US and has been one of Washington’s closest partners in South America, particularly in anti-drug trafficking efforts.

The Global Cocaine Landscape

Cocaine ranks as the fourth most consumed drug worldwide, according to the UN, and remains illegal in most countries. However, some nations have decriminalized possession of small amounts.

Health risks associated with cocaine use include cocaine use disorder—a condition characterized by compulsive consumption—along with the potential for overdose, according to the US National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIH). The adulteration of cocaine with synthetic opioids, particularly fentanyl, has further exacerbated overdose deaths.

The NIH also warns of the dangers of excessive alcohol consumption, linking it to injuries, violence, poisoning, and overdose, as well as long-term health consequences such as liver disease and cancer.

